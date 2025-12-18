Senior Lecturer in Veterinary Public Health with emphasis on Food Safety
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2025-12-18
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science
Department of Animal Biosciences
The Department of Animal Biosciences (HBIO) is part of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science and is responsible for education and research in several basic and applied areas. These areas include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, genetics, breeding, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epizootology, comparative medicine, food safety, bioinformatics and One Health. Our research covers everything from production animals to sports and pet animals, laboratory animals and wild animals. The department's researchers work on the entire scale from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to the structure, function and behaviour of animals, and how these are affected by breeding, physical activity, care, production, stress, environmental factors and diseases.
Read more about our activities and infrastructure here.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU via the following link.
Subject description
Within the field of veterinary public health, knowledge is applied and developed regarding food safety (including drinking water), zoonoses, and vector-borne diseases in the interaction between humans and animals. The subject of food safety covers the handling, preparation, and storage of food as well as animal feed in a manner that prevents poisoning and/or disease, with a focus on biological hazards, from farm to fork. Risk assessment and risk management are central components.
Duties
The applicant will be expected to:
• develop and lead internationally successful research within the subject;
• develop, lead and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level;
• primarily teach within the veterinary program, in addition to other components at first, second and third cycle level covering the subject;
• develop teaching methods and the use of digital tools in teaching;
• supervise doctoral students and Bachelor's students undergoing specialist training;
• collaborate with other SLU research teams to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university;
• contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU;
• develop and maintain national and international networks and collaborations with academia, relevant authorities, industries, organizations and society at large;
• apply for external research funding from both national and international sources;
• communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large;
• perform administrative assignments within the department, faculty and university.
The department uses Swedish and English in parallel. The senior lecturer should be able to perform the majority of their tasks in English. However, as a public authority, the university has Swedish as its main language according to the requirements of the Language Act and the senior lecturer must be able to use Swedish as their working language within four years of beginning the position. The department will provide support with language learning.
Eligibility
The applicant must:
• have a veterinary exam;
• be licensed to practise veterinary medicine in Sweden, alternatively be entitled to obtain such a licence in accordance with the relevant legislation, regulations and directives**;
• have successfully completed a doctoral degree or have the equivalent academic qualifications;
• demonstrate research expertise in the subject for the appointment;
• demonstrate teaching expertise and have the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into their teaching;
• have experience of teaching the subject at first, second and third cycle level;
• have good knowledge of English.
• *The Act (2009:302) on Activities within Animal Healthcare, Chapter 3. Eligibility regulations, Swedish Board of Agriculture's regulations and general advice on eligibility requirements for veterinary care staff (SJVFS 2016:9), Chapter 2. Eligibility to practise as a veterinary surgeon and the Directive (2005/36/EC) of the European Parliament and of the Council of 7 September 2005 on the recognition of professional qualifications.
Grounds of assessment and other information
Note: This advertisement is abbreviated to fit in Platsbanken's recruitment tool. To view the ad in its entirety, please visit Jobs and vacancies at SLU | Externwebben.
Application deadline:
2026-02-09
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/min-anstallning/facket/kontaktpersoner/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Faculty Administrative Officer
Eva Enström eva.enstrom@slu.se Jobbnummer
9653613