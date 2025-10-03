Senior Lecturer in English with a Focus on Literature
2025-10-03
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the School of Education, Culture and Communication (UKK) our students mainly study programmes relating to teacher education, but we also offer programmes and courses in languages and communication, mathematics/applied mathematics, physics, music and opera as well as the preparatory technical foundation year. MDU's research specialisation educational sciences and mathematics is part of the School. We collaborate with the surrounding community and our international partners.
Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Period of employment: January 2, 2026 - January 30, 2027
Scope: Part-time 80%
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: October 27, 2025
Campus location: Västerås
School: School of Education, Culture and Communication, (UKK)
For information and a detailed description of basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, that apply to a position of a senior lecturer, please consult the Appointment Regulations for Mälardalens University:https://www.mdu.se/download/18.674c748b195d58e99ec7d31/1743062625033/Anst%C3%A4llningsordning_rev%20April%202025__eng-GB.pdf
Position description
As a senior lecturer at MDU, your main tasks are teaching. Teaching also includes supervision, examination, course evaluation and course development. At MDU, research and education are closely intertwined and research forms the basis of our programmes. Collaboration is also an integral part of our research and education mission and as a senior lecturer you will actively contribute to the university's development work. The tasks also include general administration and competence development as well as participating in the daily activities, in the work of the subject and the academy.
The work tasks primarily comprise teaching literature and literature didactics in English courses and modules within the primary-school and subject-teacher programmes, as well as the BA programme/freestanding courses, including examination, but also some teaching in English proficiency courses, as well as the supervision and examination of degree projects. The teaching duties include general responsibility for and coordination of some courses, as well as administrative tasks. Provided the applicant has the required competence, work placement visits in the teacher programmes may also be part of the job.
Qualification requirements
We are looking for a person with documented teaching skills and a degree of Doctor, or equivalent academic competence. Specifically, you must have a doctoral degree in English with a focus on literature or literature didactics, or in education with a focus on teaching and learning through literature in English as a foreign or second language, or in a closely related field of relevance to the position.
To be qualified for appointment as a senior lecturer one must have demonstrated the academic skills and teaching abilities required for the appointment.
Teaching skills and academic competence shall be well documented in such a way that their quality can also be assessed.
In order to be employed as a teacher at MDU, training in higher education teaching and learning, or equivalent acquired knowledge, is required. A person appointed as a senior lecturer but lacking training in higher education teaching and learning will be offered in-house training within two and a half years. The course in higher education teaching and learning at Mälardalen University corresponds to ten weeks of training.
In addition to the established basic eligibility requirements, according to the Appointment Regulations for MDU, some additional requirements apply to this position. You must have experience of teaching and supervision in literature- and/or education-related contexts (within the subject of English in higher education). You must also have an excellent knowledge of and proficiency in written and spoken English, including the ability to teach about and in the language and to communicate in it on an academic level.
Assessment criteria
This is a shortened version of the advertisement. To view the full advertisement, including assessment criteria, please visit: https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/about-mdu/work-with-us/job-opportunities
Application
The application is to be completed online. Please submit your application by clicking on the "Apply" button below.
The scientific publications that you do not have in digital form are to be sent by post in three copies to:
Mälardalen University
Division of Human Resources
Ref.no: 2025/2726
Box 883
SE-721 23 Västerås, SWEDEN
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the university no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, phone: +46 21-10 14 89
We decline all contact with recruiters and sellers of advertisements. We have made our strategic choices for this recruitment.
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Head of Division
Head of Division
Annaliina Gynne annaliina.gynne@mdu.se +46 21-10 16 93
9540558