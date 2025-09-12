Senior Lecturer in Chemical Ecology with a focus on Disease Vectors
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Lomma Visa alla högskolejobb i Lomma
2025-09-12
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Lomma
, Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Plant Protection Biology
The Faculty of Landscape Planning, Horticulture and Agricultural Science is announcing a position for a Senior Lecturer in Chemical Ecology. The Senior Lecturer will be based in Alnarp at the Department of Plant Protection Biology, an interdisciplinary constellation in which research in Resistance Biology, Integrated Plant Protection and Chemical Ecology develops the sustainable use and management of biological resources.
Read more about the Department and Chemical Ecology Research here.
Read more about the subject area of Chemical Ecology - Disease Vectors here.
Subject area
The subject area is chemical ecology with a focuses disease vectors. Research on disease vectors include chemical ecology, ethology and evolution of the chemosensory systems of insects that transmit human and animal diseases. Through a multi-disciplinary approach, using functional genomics, studies are performed on how odour- and taste-mediated behaviours of disease vectors are modulated by external chemosensory cues and internal physiological states.
Duties
Within the subject area the senior lecturer should:
• contribute to the scientific development in collaboration with the head of subject
• develop, lead and conduct high-quality research within the subject
• apply for external research funding in competition
• publish scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals
• develop, lead and conduct research-based teaching on postgraduate courses
• carry out supervision and examination at advanced and postgraduate level
• develop and maintain national and international networks with researchers
• communicate about research and research results and contribute knowledge to society
The department has a parallel language work environment. The associate senior lecturer will be able to carry out most of their tasks in English. As the university is Swedish-speaking however, the holder is expected to be able to work and teach in Swedish within four years of taking up the position. The institution will support the holder to achieve this.
Qualifications
Within the subject area the applicant must:
• hold a PhD in biology or have equivalent scientific competence
• be scientifically skilled
• have demonstrated the ability to obtain external research grants
• be pedagogically skilled
• have completed university pedagogical education or otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge
• have experience in supervising of students at advanced and postgraduate level
• have good knowledge of English
Assessment criteria
The assessment criteria for employment shall primarily apply to the degree of such skill, which is a requirement for eligibility for employment.
The assessment of research expertise will take into account the following:
• completed research efforts and ongoing research
• the ability to independently initiate and conduct outstanding and innovative research
• external research funds awarded in competition
• ability to publish in high-ranked peer-reviewed international journals
The assessment of teaching expertise will take into account the following:
• planning, implementation, examination and evaluation of own teaching
• supervision and examination at all levels of the education cycle
• the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into the pedagogical work
• pedagogical vision
Furthermore, expertise in the following will be taken into account:
• developing and leading both activities and personnel within academia
• the ability to communicate about research and development work
Specific competence in the following, with relevance to the overall subject Chemical Ecology - Disease vectors is particularly meritorious.
• Documented knowledge in functional genomics, for example genomic or transcriptomic analyses, regulation of chemosensory gene expression, or functional characterization of chemosensory proteins
• Documented knowledge of chemosensory systems relating to ecology and evolution
Good knowledge of Swedish is a merit.
When assessing the candidate's qualifications, equal attention will be given to teaching and research expertise, respectively.
The position will be offered to the candidate who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is assessed to have the best qualifications to carry out and develop current tasks and contribute to a positive development of the department and SLU.
Working at SLU
At SLU, you become part of a vibrant research environment that is based on active collaboration. As an employee at SLU, you have access to a number of benefits (including Swedish family healthcare, parental leave, and generous paid leave policies). Read more about benefits at SLU here. SLU is often highly ranked in the various university rankings that are made around the world and is ranked as one of Sweden's most attractive workplaces.
Sweden also has a well-established pre-school structure and a free education system. Find out more facts and stories about Sweden at www.sweden.se
SLU in Alnarp is located in southern Sweden near the university cities of Lund and Malmö, and Copenhagen in Denmark. The Öresund region offers a rich history and culture and is a real academic and cultural hub.
Application deadline:
2025-11-12
Place of work:
Alnarp
Scope:
100 %
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, because the applications will be evaluated by expert advisers both in Sweden and abroad.
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
Please apply by clicking on the apply-button below.
Adacemic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/ Ersättning
Pay revision Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Administrative Officer
Torleif Ljung LFN-LTV@slu.se Jobbnummer
9505707