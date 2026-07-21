Senior/Lead Economy and Engagement Designer - ARC Raiders
Embark Studios AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a Senior/Lead Economy and Engagement Designer at Embark, you will be responsible for designing and implementing systems and mechanics that are deep and interesting for our players to engage with and retain them, short, medium and long term, as well as sustainable and player-friendly monetization features and models, that provide real value to our players, in a fair way.
You will join the team on ARC Raiders and collaborate closely with the directors of the project, in refining concepts and ideas into tangible designs, prototypes and features, as well as Production leadership helping in articulating and establishing estimates, project scope and timelines. You will share your insights and knowledge in shaping relevant performance indicators, as well as validation methods using telemetry data and simulations.
As a senior member of the design team we would like you to act as a coach and mentor to some of the other designers on the project, and possibly take on direct managerial responsibilities, if relevant and suitable. Inspiring and helping more junior designers with design methodology, documentation practices, etc.
You will also own and spearhead game features directly, and work hands-on in cross disciplinary teams while implementing features and tools for running a successful and smooth live service game, including community events and other types of events.
Example of responsibilities
Design, implementation and evaluation of our monetization strategy including quantitative and qualitative analysis, as well as any available automation and simulation strategies.
Understanding player motivations and how they relate to our game loops, especially in terms of delivering a fun gameplay experience with engagement systems.
Responsible for in-game virtual store including recommendations and contributions towards catalog and pricing strategy for micro-transactions.
Joint optimization with marketing, acquisition and crm teams for the entire user journey.
Be a key stakeholder in game frontend presentation and flow for engagement and game economy features.
Design and collaborate on metagame, progression and economy systems for long term player retention and engagement.
Analyze the impact of changes in the game, identify opportunities that will have a positive impact on monetization and engagement in development and post launch.
Help define key performance indicators (KPIs) related to monetization, analyze KPI reports and share information with the team and stakeholders to identify and predict trends.
Monitor trends on monetization in order to identify best practices, achieve optimal results and innovation.
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind.
5+ years or more experience in equivalent roles.
An understanding of acquisition, retention and monetization concepts.
Understanding of AAA gameplay and game design, including player psychology, UX design, gameplay design.
Proficiency with the Unreal Engine and experience with Blueprints and scripting.
Ability to design and continuously improve the optimization process of any given game.
Experience with experimental design and/or AB Testing for data driven designs.
Experience of coaching more junior members of the team.
Strong communication skills and the ability to align cross-functional stakeholders
Professional English communication skills.
This is an on-site role, and we are only considering candidates already residing in Sweden.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8103563-2110230". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019), https://careers.embark-studios.com
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
10008511