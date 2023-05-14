Senior/Lead Buyer, Digital & IT - Business Applications
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Shaping the future of transport.
We are looking for a segment leader to our Business Applications (HR, Legal, Finance, Compliance etc) purchasing team in Digital & IT Purchasing where you will be in the forefront enabling the shift to the latest technologies in this domain.
Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing, and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Our long-term ambitions are clear; we will become 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. To enable these goals, the Volvo group has embarked on a large scale digital transformation and as a member of the Digital & IT Purchasing team, you will be in the forefront of this journey.
We believe that one of your greatest assets is to build high quality relationships with your internal and external stakeholders. With well-functioning supplier interactions, we know that we easier support our business and develop sustainable long-term partnerships. If you love to work in a multicultural context with a high pace and to cooperate with various functions, you will also love and excel at this job.
We are looking for talent with passion, commitment and big ideas who want to make a difference. Sounds like you? Join our team!
This is us:
Services, Digital and Investment Purchasing is a global organization within Volvo GTP representing a yearly purchased spend of some 40 BSEK. The team is responsible for Investments, Digital & IT, Professional Service & Travel, Product & Operation Services across Volvo Group.
We are now looking for a colleague who will be part of the Business Applications team within the Digital & IT Purchasing department, who would like to join our dynamic and goal oriented team.
In this position you will report to the Head of Business Applications Purchasing.
Your role:
As a Segment Leader, you will be accountable for the elaboration of the segment strategy by working closely with key stakeholders and colleagues in all the regions and driving key initiatives to identify and deliver opportunities to bring value to the Volvo Group while optimizing the QDCFTSR (Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management) of the supplier ecosystem in your segment(s)
The Segment Leader role within GTP is similar to Global Category Manager roles or Category Lead roles across the industry, focusing primarily on setting the strategic direction of a segment or group of segments by taking into account current and future business needs, technology and business trends and partnering closely with all internal and external stakeholders involved.
Main Responsibilities:
Lead and support cross-functional teams to develop and implement segment strategy in a global matrix organization
Translate segment strategy in actionable purchasing tasks
Supporting our stakeholders in sourcing and contracting of services and products within your segment(s)
Support Commodity Buyers in delivering against segment strategy and be the first point of escalation for any commercial or contractual matters
Develop, own and maintain relationships with key stakeholders both internally and externall
Manage and animate internal network with Buyers, Segment Leaders and Stakeholders to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing and best practices relating to your segment and suppliers
Handling both contractual and commercial negotiations
Owning and managing Key Suppliers relationships
Responsibility for updating the needed digital tools (Due Diligence, Source to pay, KPIs)
Dare to question status quo or decided routes with stakeholders, suppliers, people; and work proactively to build better understanding and work towards common solutions
There will be need for regional and global business travels from time to time
Competences & Experiences:
Since we don't know you yet, we might not have everything right about your background and experience. But we do know that we need someone with the ability to drive change. The most important thing for us is that you have:
University degree in Engineering / Technology / IT / Economics / Management or Business Administration
Proven track record of understanding future technology and business trends to translate them into a purchasing strategy
Previous similar experience in an international purchasing organization, technology sales account management or management consulting.
High level of integrity and trust
Good interpersonal skills and the ability to provide direct & actionable feedback
Ability to build trust and to influence at all levels of the organization
Ability to handle ambiguities and hold things together during tough times
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Fluency in English, any other language is a merit
Ability to execute in a global matrix organization
Entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to handle issues autonomously while also understanding when escalation is needed
Ability to create networks and lead cross-functional activities within multi-cultural teams
Ability to manage diversity and create an inclusive working environment
What we offer:
Sure, we have all the basics in place like pension and insurance, wellness allowance and a competitive salary. Those are just a few of the reasons you choose us... You want to work with us because you will:
Be a part of a global and diverse team, with purchasing teammates in different continents.
Be a part of shaping the world into a more sustainably future.
Be a part of a fun working culture with high pace where it does not get boring.
Be part of creating innovative ways to do business for the future
Have endless opportunities to grow within the Volvo Group in pursuing your future career dreams.
Location:
Göteborg, Sweden
Lyon, France
Wrocaw, Poland
Are you ready to step into the future with us?
The future is here. We take responsibility for our future society by creating prosperity. Are you ready to join us on the journey? Apply now.
Curious and have some questions about this exciting role? Contact us!
Daniel Christiansson
Head of Business Applications Purchasing
email: daniel.christiansson@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Purchasing Jobbnummer
7774791