Senior IT-Buyer to join our customer in Gothenburg
2024-05-20
Are you ready to drive digital transformation and shape the future-ready digital landscape with our customer? We are seeking a passionate and dedicated Buyer to join our customers team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As a Senior Buyer, you will play a crucial role in managing complex software license negotiations, connectivity solutions, digital services & projects, and hardware contracts. Your expertise in these areas will contribute to the success of our customers digital transformation journey.
Your responsibilities will include:
Leading cross-functional sourcing projects within the category
Developing and implementing category and supplier strategies
Building and maintaining relationships with suppliers and stakeholders
Driving innovation and value creation for our customer
Requirements
Our client is seeking enthusiastic and committed procurement professionals with strong expertise in the following areas:
• Software Licenses - Demonstrated proficiency in handling complex software license negotiations at both a global enterprise level and with local specialized players.
• Connectivity - Experience in the field of connectivity, encompassing connected vehicles and/or devices.
• Digital Services & Projects - Procurement and oversight of extensive services contracts and projects. Demonstrated understanding of various commercial and delivery models such as managed services, capacity, and T&M Hardware.
• Extensive hardware experience ranging from large-scale PC contracts to servers, high-performance systems, and validation clusters. Familiarity and experience with diverse commercial models including leasing and hardware-as-a-service.
What you'll bring:
We are looking for a procurement professional with a proactive mindset, strong decision-making skills, and the ability to thrive in uncertain conditions. Your experience in international supplier management and IT/digital sourcing will set you apart. Fluency in English and a university degree are essential.
Seniority level:
Senior
Tillträde och ansökan
Assignment period :
Start: Jun 2, 2024
End: Mar 31, 2025
Remote work: 0%
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies.
