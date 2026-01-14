Senior IT Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery Consultant
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Sandviken Visa alla datajobb i Sandviken
2026-01-14
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Sandviken
, Gävle
, Falun
, Enköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will support a global industrial organization's Group IT in strengthening resilience to business disruptions, including incidents and cybersecurity attacks. The focus is on assessing business impact on IT systems, developing and harmonizing disaster recovery plans and procedures, and validating recovery readiness together with system and technical service owners.
The assignment suits you who enjoy a mix of planning, coordination, and hands-on execution in a stakeholder-rich environment.
Job DescriptionGet onboarded to the current state and already completed BCM/DR work.
Plan and coordinate the next phase of Business Continuity Management and Disaster Recovery activities.
Support harmonization of plans regarding level of detail, priorities, ways of working, and assessment focus.
Facilitate workshops to create and validate Disaster Recovery and Major Incident Plans in ServiceNow.
Support testing and validation of recovery plans, including backup and restore procedures.
Collaborate closely with system owners and technical service owners to drive progress and alignment.
RequirementsSolid experience in Business Continuity Management (BCM) procedures.
Experience in Disaster Recovery planning.
Experience in Backup and Restore planning and testing.
Experience conducting Business Impact Assessments for applications and technical services.
Experience performing IT risk assessments for applications.
Strong stakeholder communication and collaboration skills.
Nice to haveExperience working with the ServiceNow platform.
Previous experience from Sandvik and/or Sandvik IT.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7052808-1789773". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Sandviken station (visa karta
)
811 33 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9684758