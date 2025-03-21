Senior Hrbp To A Global Company In The Industrial Technology Sector
2025-03-21
We are looking for a strategic and seasoned HR professional to step into a key role within a leading company in the industrial technology sector. As a Global HR Business Partner, you will drive HR strategy across both the Technology & Innovation function and the Swedish sales organization, while also leading Diversity & Inclusion efforts across the division.
Based in Jonsered, this full-time consulting assignment will run from April 1st 2025 to February 28th 2026, with possible extension.
About the roleIn this role, you will act as a trusted advisor to senior leaders, aligning HR strategy with business goals and fostering a culture of performance, inclusion, and continuous development. Reporting to senior leadership within both the business and HR, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the organization's people agenda, with a broad international scope and responsibility.
Responsibilities Co-develop and align HR strategies with business goals in collaboration with senior leaders across Technology & Innovation and Sales Sweden
Act as a strategic advisor and coach on organizational and leadership challenges
Lead and coordinate divisional Diversity & Inclusion initiatives, driving measurable outcomes and follow-up
Guide talent management initiatives, building a robust talent pipeline aligned with future business needs
Support strategic workforce planning by identifying capability gaps and development needs
Coach and engage leaders on HR-related topics, fostering strong leadership behaviors and inclusive culture
Drive and contribute to global HR and business transformation projects
Leverage HR analytics to support strategic decisions on workforce planning, performance, and organizational development
About you
You are a senior HR professional with a proven track record of successfully partnering with business leaders in dynamic, matrixed, and global environments. With over a decade of experience, you bring strategic thinking, business acumen, and the ability to connect people strategies to tangible business outcomes. Your ability to influence across cultures and levels of an organization makes you a strong change driver, especially in contexts involving transformation or growth.
Experience and skills 10+ years of experience in senior HR roles, including strategic HR leadership
Master's degree in HRM, Psychology, Business Administration, or a related field
Strong business acumen with experience in change management and preferably M&A
Proven ability to operate effectively across all organizational levels and in matrix environments
Experience working with unions, government bodies, and industry stakeholders
Ability to translate business strategy into actionable HR plans
Solid experience in leading D&I initiatives and organizational development programs
Fluent in both Swedish and English
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
Amanda Nordström amanda.nordstrom@digitalenta.se
