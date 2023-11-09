Senior Gameplay Engineer at To The Sky!
2023-11-09
Who we are
Founded by industry veterans. We want to create great games, but just as importantly to create a great place to work, thrive and grow.
At To The Sky we are working on an unannounced AA, Third-person action/adventure game. Developing in Unreal Engine, we are exploring new ways of building impactful and memorable gameplay moments.
What we are looking for
We are looking for a Senior Gameplay Engineer to design and implement new, exciting, and robust gameplay features with a focus on multiplayer gameplay. You will be part of, and influence our established gameplay team. We are adamant that our gameplay is crisp and fluent, so your previous experience building exciting gameplay will be of great value to us.
You will work closely with artists, designers, animators and other engineers. You know how to provide helpful support and solutions to complex problems.
Responsibilities
Work closely with other disciplines to prototype and implement new, innovative and exciting game experiences.
Help develop designs and solutions to gameplay problems.
Formulate coherent plans for delivering features to high quality.
You'll be part of the core engineering team where all gameplay systems are developed.
Work closely with the Technical Leads to develop studio-wide technology strategies and processes.
Mentor and guide junior developers.
Requirements
At least one AA or AAA title shipped as a Gameplay Engineer.
5+ years experience as a Software Engineer.
Proven C++ skills and proficient at writing clear and maintainable code.
You have experience working with a modern game engine, and an understanding of its architecture and capabilities.
You have a good sense of game design and high quality in gameplay.
Experience with code and data optimisation.
Proficient in Linear Algebra.
Bonus
Development in Unreal Engine.
Experience building third person action games.
Familiar with networking and multiplayer development.
Character AI experience.
Strong math skills.
What we offer
A friendly and inclusive environment where your opinions are valued.
30 days of vacation.
Health benefits package.
Hybrid work-from-home policy.
Flex hours and days, with core hours starting from 9:30.
Penthouse level office location in Central Gothenburg, Sweden.
