Senior Game Producer

Rovio Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm2019-12-24Are you an experienced Producer passionate about making commercially successful games, with a kick-ass team? We at the Rovio Stockholm Studio are looking for a talented Producer to release our new exciting RPG game.The Rovio Stockholm studio is behind the hugely popular title Angry Birds 2 and while soaring on that success we are also developing several new IP's within the RPG genre. In the studio, situated in the south part of the city centre, we keep a flat hierarchy, a high level of transparency and an open communication. We challenge each other and ourselves in all we do here but keep the atmosphere friendly, inclusive, respectful and supportive.We are looking for a Producer, who will be driving the development efforts that assist in converting the product backlog into releases with maximum agility, on time and quality. We value agile leaders who inspire instead of control and embrace change instead of the execution of plans. If this has got you excited, please read on.Your responsibilities:Work with cross-functional teams by promoting autonomy within carefully crafted parameters and maintain a psychologically safe environment for experimentationIdentify, communicate, and help to resolve all roadblocks and bottlenecks that may prevent an on-time and high-quality delivery. Expose risks and collaborate to find solutionsWork with other producers in the team, as a mentor, coach, and peerAssist the Product Lead with roadmaps, schedules, and backlog prioritisationCommunicate effectively with studio and games leadership on project status, risks, and opportunitiesCelebrate achievements, fight troubles, learn from mistakes, and lead responsiblyWhat we are looking for?Passionate gamer who loves developing gamesExperience in playing or developing RPG games is a big plusExperience as a Game Producer with experience leading and coordinating live games development and operationsLeadership style of a Captain-Coach or a Servant-Leader, instead of a traditional project managerProficiency in agile development frameworks like SCRUM and KANBAN.Knowledge in the principles of Lean, Agile, Total Productive Maintenance, Theory of Constraints etc.Knowledge in Agile Product Management and backlog prioritisation techniquesExperience in using scaling framework like LESS, NEXUS or Scrum@Scale is a big plusProven track record of managing a commercial game project from start to finishExperience in leading and sustaining self-organising cross-functional teamsGood understanding of Design Thinking and Rapid PrototypingGood understanding of a player-centric and data-driven approachIn the Stockholm studio, we keep a flat hierarchy, a high level of transparency, and open communication. Our team is always trying to find ways to improve our projects, tools, communication, and ourselves, while keeping the atmosphere friendly, inclusive, respectful and super supportive. We also respect each other's time. We make sure that we learn both from our mistakes and our success as we grow both in number and in experience. At the Stockholm Studio you will be working with great co-workers in a team-oriented, informal, international, and inspiring environment.In case you'd be moving from abroad, we'll offer you relocation support and make sure you have a smooth start with us in Stockholm.If this sounds like you, then you could be an ideal new Rovian to join our international and creative work environment.2019-12-24Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-01-06Rovio Sweden ABJakobsbergsgatan 2211144 Stockholm5019225