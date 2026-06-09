Senior Full-Stack Developer React, TypeScript and Java
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-09
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help develop a digital service that gives end users route planning and range prediction for electric vehicles. In this role, you will work in a product area where frontend experience, backend logic and cloud capabilities need to come together seamlessly to create a reliable and intuitive user journey.
Your main focus will be on the frontend, where you will work closely with a lead developer as a core part of delivery. At the same time, you are expected to understand the full picture across frontend, backend and cloud, and contribute with ideas that improve architecture, integrations and overall solution quality.
This is a great opportunity if you enjoy taking strong ownership of frontend development while also influencing a broader full-stack setup in a modern environment with real impact for electric mobility.
Job DescriptionYou will design and develop frontend solutions using React and TypeScript.
You will help shape frontend architecture and contribute to design discussions together with the team.
You will build and maintain APIs and integrations, including REST and GraphQL.
You will contribute to cloud-native solutions in AWS and support deployment, operations and maintenance in a cloud environment.
You will work with security, scalability and performance to ensure a robust application.
You will support the Java-based backend when needed, including collaboration around Spring Boot services.
You will share your knowledge with the team and act as a technical mentor in frontend-related decisions.
Requirements5+ years as React & Java developer.
Expert-level proficiency in React, JavaScript and TypeScript.
Hands-on experience with AWS cloud services and architecture.
Good working knowledge of Java and Spring Boot.
Experience with state management such as Redux and with GraphQL.
Experience with test automation and frameworks such as Jest and Cypress.
Fluent English.
Ability to complete a background check before start.
Nice to haveExperience with DevOps and CI/CD pipelines.
Experience developing and maintaining a map-based tool.
Experience using AI tools such as AWS Kiro.
Experience with MongoDB, Docker and Git.
Experience with efficiency and cost engineering.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7875528-2042820". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9954210