Senior Event & Product Marketing Manager
Meet a Group international AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-27
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading open banking-powered account-to-account (A2A) payment provider for instant payments and instant payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now, we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
Job Overview:
We seek a Senior Event and Product Marketer with a strategic mindset and hands-on approach to join our Marketing team in Stockholm. You organize and oversee company events, coordinating with various stakeholders to ensure these align with the brand's identity and goals, driving leads, enhancing customer engagement and brand experience. You work closely together with the product team to distill the product USP's and messaging to create product marketing assets like presentations, product videos and brochures. The ideal candidate will have a robust background in managing large-scale events and a proven track record in product marketing within the fintech sector.
What you will do
Event Management:
Strategically plan, coordinate, and execute all events, including, but not limited to, major industry conferences, trade shows, internal events and webinars.
Oversee all aspects of event management, including planning, budgeting, scheduling, vendor negotiations, and onsite logistics. Ensuring high standards and alignment with corporate objectives.
Cooperating with other parts of the organisation, securing flawless event preparation, briefing and execution on time and within budget.
Analyze event performance, generating detailed reports and insights to guide future event strategies.
Product Marketing Management:
Work closely with the product team to develop compelling marketing strategies and product marketing that effectively communicate the value of our products.
Create and manage promotional content and campaigns, aligning with market needs and brand positioning.
Are you a brite mind?
Master's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
At least five years of experience in a senior event management role, with additional experience in product marketing.
A structured way of working and exceptional organizational skills, capable of managing multiple projects with precision.
Strong communication skills, adept at building relationships across teams and with external partners.
Innovative thinker with a keen eye for detail and a commitment to delivering quality work.
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
• and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
Do you want to learn more about our recruitment process? Here, you can read about the hiring flow and find answers to the most frequently asked questions.
