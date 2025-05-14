Senior English Content Strategist B2B Thought Leadership & Research
2025-05-14
About Up Strategy Lab
At Up Strategy Lab, we help companies boost their B2B marketing, partner programs, and sales efficiency by crafting compelling stories and growth strategies that actually work. Our clients include startups and global enterprises. Our strength is in simplifying complexity - and turning it into winning strategies.
We're now looking for a Senior English Content Strategist to join our Gothenburg HQ and work closely with our team of growth consultants, strategists, and designers.
Who you are
You are a native English speaker with deep journalistic experience, a background in editorial leadership, and proven expertise in B2B content strategy and marketing. You thrive in research-heavy projects, can distill complex B2B topics into engaging and strategic content, and bring editorial excellence to every project. You also have a global mindset and a passion for making complex ideas simple.
What you'll do
Lead content strategy for B2B marketing, sales, and partner enablement projects.
Conduct in-depth research and interviews for thought leadership articles and strategy documents.
Write, edit, and polish a wide range of formats, including press releases, long-form articles, guides, website copy, presentations, video scripts and white papers.
Refine and elevate AI-generated drafts into high-impact, human-centered content.
Collaborate closely with our consulting and design teams to ensure brand tone, clarity, and purpose across all communications.
Manage multiple projects and ensure timely delivery.
Required Qualifications
Native English speaker
20+ years' experience in journalism, editing, and B2B content strategy and creation
Proven ability to research and distill complex topics into clear, accessible narratives
Track record of crafting strategic B2B messaging and content that drives business and marketing goals.
Excellent command of editorial best practices, with a strong focus on structure, tone and clarity.
Master's degree in English Literature or Journalism
Bonus if you have:
Experience working in international teams or global markets
Background in working with Swedish or EU clients
Familiarity with content SEO and strategy tools
What we offer:
A key role in a creative, senior-level team working with international clients
A hybrid workplace based in Gothenburg, Sweden
A flat and collaborative culture with lots of ownership
