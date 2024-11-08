Senior Engineer Nordic Distribution Mobile, Copenhagen or Solna
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to work with a high-performance team that builds solutions for our distribution business? Are you looking to create value and be part of a diverse international environment? Look no further! PostNord, the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region, is seeking a Senior Engineer to join our transformation.
You, Us & The Job
As a Senior Engineer in our Nordic Distribution Mobile team at PostNord, you will operate within the First Last Mile area within the production area of the PostNord IT landscape, focusing on developing and maintaining mobile distribution solutions. You will work in a diverse environment, and collaborate closely with the Product Owner, Tech Lead, Solution Architect and the rest of the Nordic Distribution Mobile team, spread between the Nordics and India.
Responsibilities
As a senior engineer at PostNord, you will contribute to the development of the Nordic Distribution Mobile solution as part of the team and engage in projects, combining technical expertise with leadership in product development. Your involvement will extend beyond individual tasks.
Alongside daily development work in the team you will be responsible for:
- Ensuring best practices, such as quality and security, are followed in all stages of the software/product development life cycle.
- Collaborating across team boundaries to share knowledge and best practices.
- Keeping up to date with technology trends both within and outside of PostNord.
- Providing technical guidance to teams.
- Acting as mentor for engineers and associate engineers.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a curious problem solver who thrives on tackling new challenges and making a real impact. As part of our team, you will play a key role in driving the entire product development lifecycle, ensuring we meet the highest standards of quality and security.
You will leverage your analytical and problem-solving skills to identify risk, optimize performance, and enhance the user experience. By promoting the adoption of new technologies and methodologies, you will help foster technical excellence and innovation within the team.
Collaboration is at the heart of our approach, and we are seeking someone who communicates effectively and enjoys working with cross-functional teams to solve complex problems and achieve shared goals. You take initiative, lead efforts and deliver results, while also supporting and mentoring your colleagues to help the team grow.
Your Experience
- Proven experience (5+ years) as Java developer
- Programing language, Java
- Cloud knowledge, primarily AWS but also Azure
- Understanding and experience in Microservices architecture
- Knowledge on Frameworks like Spring Boot and Quarkus
- Experience in any containerization framework
- Hands on experience with DevOps (CICD pipeline, Unit testing, Automated testing)
Meritorious
- Other technologies Node, Grafana, ELK, Sonar
- Knowledge on streaming and messaging platforms like Kafka
- Experience with Redis and PostGres
- Experience in working with mobile solutions MAUI and Native mobile
- Experience of any framework for agile scaling at enterprise level, i.e. SAFe
- Experience from working it the logistics industry and large organizations
Language Requirements
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. Proficiency in at least one Scandinavian language is meritorious.
Education
- University degree or similar relevant education in technology/IT or equivalent work experience in relevant areas.
We offer you
We are a modern, customer-oriented company that cares as much about our employees as we do about our customers. With us, you are offered a varied job in an international environment with constant new challenges and quick decisions. In addition to fair employment conditions according to collective agreements, we offer you:
- A hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsXTaoYbVEg
- Wellness allowance
- Employee benefits through https://group.postnord.com/careers/
- Great occupational pension terms
- Excellent development opportunities and a continuous learning culture
- Employment in Solna or Copenhagen with a hybrid set-up
About us
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being the favourite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at group.postnord.com.
Apply
Welcome to submit your application. The selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions or concerns, please email lars.boden@postnord.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
For union representatives, visit: https://www.postnord.com/sv/karriar/kontakt/facklig-kontakt
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/1127". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559) Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Jobbnummer
9001658