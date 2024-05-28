Senior Engineer Modelling and Simulation
2024-05-28
The HYBRIT initiative was launched in 2016 by SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall with the aim of creating a fossil-free value chain from mine to fossil-free steel, with fossil-free pellets, fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. The aim of the initiative is to phase out the use of coal and to virtually eliminate carbon dioxide emissions in the steel industry, corresponding to about 10% of Sweden's total CO2 emissions.
On August 31, 2020, the pilot plant for direct reduction of iron ore with hydrogen was commissioned and in August 2022, the pilot plant for storage of fossil-free hydrogen was commissioned. The HYBRIT technology, validated and optimized over several years of development with very promising results, will now be used and further developed in industrial applications on a larger scale.
Read more at: www.hybritdevelopment.se/en
Position
As Senior Engineer Modelling and Simulation you will work with the development of the Hybrit process for fossil free iron and steel production. Process development is ongoing at the pilot plant for direct reduction of iron in Luleå. At the same time, industrialization projects are ongoing to commercialize the process.
In a fast-paced and dynamic R&D environment you will apply your skills to the modelling of chemical and physical processes to simulate key steps in the hydrogen-based iron and steel production chain. Together with your colleagues in the modelling team you are expected to take lead in the planning and execution of activities such as development of models and modelling tools and apply them in simulation. You will work with data from lab experiments and pilot trials, producing validated models that form the basis for high fidelity simulations used in process design and scale-up. Other aspects of your work will include developing applications to support plant operations and efficiency. Simulators for operator training and tools for process monitoring and control are some examples. As part of the modelling team, you will collaborate actively with specialists from different areas such as research, process engineering, product development, digitalization, automation and IT. Working teams typically include Hybrit colleagues as well as external partners.
Typical responsibilities and tasks
Develop models and perform simulations with focus on the process for direct reduction of iron with hydrogen.
Develop tools to support plant operations and efficiency.
Actively participate and collaborate in projects to industrialize the Hybrit process.
Share and document models and results.
Set up and maintain hardware and software solutions required for simulation and storage of results.
Qualifications and experience
MSc or PhD in engineering or physical sciences.
3-5 years of experience in modelling and simulation in chemical or metallurgical process engineering, reaction engineering or similar applications. Proficiency with process control is a plus.
Proficiency with process modelling software, equation-based modelling and programming.
Experience from industrial R&D or related technical consultancy.
Excellent writing and communication skills in English.
Location
The position will be based in Luleå or in Stockholm.
The Hybrit offer
You will be involved and play a crucial role in developing a fossil-free value chain.
You will have the opportunity to make a difference and contribute to an exciting transformation journey towards a sustainable future.
You will be part of a company where the culture is professional but with a familiar and close collaboration.
A journey in learnings
Top quality equipment and new technology
Opportunity to work with like-minded individuals in a modern and fast-paced environment.
As an employee at Hybrit, you can expect a safe and good working environment. We care about our employees and prioritize balanced working conditions. We have collective agreements and generous benefits such as health insurance, wellness allowance, occupational pension and pension advise, occupational health care, allowances for health care and medicine, as well as visits to a physiotherapist etc. We have 30 days of vacation and a reduction in working hours.
We work project based, digital and adapt to new circumstances fast. We empower smart, passionate, curious minds to collaborate, innovate and work together to create something that will make a real difference.
