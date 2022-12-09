Senior Engagement Owner - Health care industry
2022-12-09
Job description
As a Senior Engagement Owner, you will play a lead role within the company's Swedish Engagement Management team, collaborating closely with Consultants, the Business and Client leadership, as well as other stakeholders to successfully deliver the Millennium applications to the health care industry.
The Swedish healthcare system is currently undergoing the greatest development ever. The digitization revolution is here and it is changing how we live our lives and how care is managed and coordinated. In this assignment you will be working at one of the world's largest companies in healthcare and digitization. They have over 30,000 employees worldwide who work to digitize and improve healthcare systems in various ways. In Sweden, they are located in three places, Stockholm, Lund and Gothenburg. Right now, they are looking for a Senior Engagement owner to Gothenburg.
This is a consulting assignment where you could take the assignment as a freelancer or become employed by Randstad Technologies.
Responsibilities
As a Senior Engagement Owner you will own and manage the planning and execution of all tasks associated with project delivery within the context of the overall team, including leading and coaching the team to success and the activities to make these objectives successful. As a member of the Consulting leadership team, building and maintaining relationships at multiple levels, and inspiring confidence in the team's delivery is critical. The work requires significant collaboration and facilitation skills, as these events are complex and require the involvement and engagement of multiple subject matter experts across technical and clinical spectrums. You will be working with multiple levels of SMEs and leadership, both internally and client-facing. It is also highly rewarding in this regard, as there are clear measures of success, client satisfaction, and cross-team cooperation. Examples of these activities include, but are not limited to:
project plan management
deliverable and financial status reporting with the client and internal teams
coordinating activities and ownership with client counterparts
advising the client on expectations in a consultative role
establishing and managing to success metrics (KPIs) with various SMEs
managing communication.
Qualifications
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in business management or related field, or equivalent relevant work experience
6 years of experience in project or program management and consulting-type roles
Demonstrated ability to manage relationships, work in matrix-type organizations, and collaborate across lines and levels to deliver against contract requirements and commitments
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience managing projects involving health care implementation methodologies and policies
Experience managing IT projects in complex environments, such as public sector (government) contracts
Experience working with healthcare delivery organizations
Swedish language fluency is a plus
Expectations:
Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite and Windows
Familiar with the use of Microsoft Project product
Ability to travel 50%, and to work in a hybrid home and office environment as needed
Ability to work overtime and irregular hours as needed
Excellent communication skills verbally and written
Ability to bring multiple teams and skillsets together to work towards a common purpose
Attention to detail
We put a lot of value in to personality in our search for the right candidate. To us it is important to ensure that all competence available in the labor market is used to its full potential. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
