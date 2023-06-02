Senior Embedded Engineer to Verisure Innovation
We continue to assist Verisure Innovation in Malmö in finding new employees, and this time we are looking for a Senior Embedded Engineer - someone who wants to be involved in developing new products and features for the smart and connected homes of millions of Verisure's customers!
You will be a key player in a passionate and innovative team within R&D Product Development, responsible for designing and delivering products that will ultimately be used in customers' homes. Verisure Innovation is a flat organization, for real, which means you will always be close to the management and have a lot of influence. You are not just a part of one department within R&D, but you are involved from start to finish. If you enjoy fast-paced projects where things can change quickly, offering a high degree of freedom, you will feel like you've found the perfect fit.
Your profile
We are seeking individuals who are passionate about programming and product development. If you have a strong background in low-level hardware development using C and a solid understanding of architecture, we want to hear from you. Previous experience with battery-powered devices and radio communication is highly desirable. You should possess a humble approach and excellent communication and teamwork skills, allowing you to effectively collaborate in a team environment, contribute to software requirement design and review, and participate in agile development processes.
Key qualifications:
• Demonstrates a positive and enthusiastic attitude, self-motivation, and the ability to anticipate constraints and identify optimization or alternative solutions, making you an excellent fit for our team.
• Experience with software development tools, including compilers, debuggers, and version control systems.
• Familiarity with communication protocols such as I2C, SPI, and UART.
• Proficiency in debugging techniques, such as code profiling, memory debugging, and hardware debugging using oscilloscopes and logic analyzers.
• Ability to collaborate closely with hardware engineers to comprehend hardware design and troubleshoot issues.
• Experience with various development processes and tools, including integrated development environments (IDEs), emulators, simulators, and hardware testing equipment.
Join the team if you're ready to bring your programming skills and passion for product development to the next level!
Verisure Innovation
Verisure was founded in 1988 and is currently present in 16 countries, with its headquarters in Geneva. The company has over 20,000 employees and more than 4.5 million customers. With its future-proof platform, they can offer their customers a unique range of products and services in home alarms and the connected smart home. Verisure builds its organization by investing in its employees and offers significant opportunities for personal development, characterized by humility and knowledge sharing.
Verisure makes a difference every day for their customers. To do that, they need committed and engaged employees. The employees are accountable for delivering world-class service and they are passionate about making the world a safer and more secure place. The teams operate with integrity and respect for one another, fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit. The company are building a high-performance organization in an environment characterized by humbleness and knowledge sharing.
