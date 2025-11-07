Senior Electrical Designer for High Voltage Electric Systems
2025-11-07
Be part of a dedicated team with the goal of transforming an industry!
Join our team
We are a team of specialized competencies and high performers, working closely together with a common ambitious goal. With us you will work on ground-breaking technology with the potential to disrupt an industry.
Your mission
Your main responsibility will be the design of sophisticated high voltage pulsed power systems. The application we target is unique, and few other industries offer a combination of high voltage, mechanical environment and reliability as challenging as this. Your role will be broad and include electrical simulation, energy transfer optimization, component selection and design for prototypes, products and laboratory experiments. All in a neat mix of product development and research.
Your profile
You are a senior electrical designer of high voltage systems, with a proven track record of taking designs from idea to prototype and product, and ideally a background in Pulsed Power applications. You have an engineering degree in an electrical or related field. You are curious with broad technical knowledge, eager to learn new skills, and a team player that is happy to share your competence with colleagues. Experience in impedance matching, high power RF and rugged electrical design is meriting, as is knowledge on flashover prevention, partial discharge and electrical fatigue.
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
We can offer a hybrid workplace-a way of working that provides flexibility and promotes a healthier balance between professional and personal life. We also believe that the full potential in this position can only be achieved with frequent physical presence at our laboratory facilities and close collaboration with the team.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than November 30th 2025.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager, Erik Jakobsson, erik.jakobsson@epiroc.com
