Senior Director Capital Markets & Accounting Advisory
Alvarez & Marsal Sweden AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-22
Senior Director - Capital Markets & Accounting Advisory Services (CMAA)
Global Transaction Advisory Group
Alvarez & Marsal (A&M)
Stockholm
Alvarez & Marsal ("A&M") is a global consulting firm with more than $3.5+ billion in revenues, c.9,000+ staff and over 70 offices worldwide. We offer a broad range of professional services including Restructuring, Transaction Advisory, Performance Improvement, Corporate Transformation, Financial Institutions Advisory, Tax, Valuations, and Disputes and Investigation Services.
Our Global Transaction Advisory Group is an award-winning practice that includes over 1,000 professionals across 40 offices on five continents. We work for premium clients, and we completed over 3,000+ transactions with over 500+ clients in 2023. Our Transactions Advisory team have established A&M as one of the leading providers of financial due diligence globally and the foremost team to develop a fulfilling career in Transaction Advisory.
Within our Capital Markets & Accounting Advisory services team, we are currently seeking a Senior Director based at our office in Stockholm.
Responsibilities:
Work closely with our Managing Directors in Sweden and globally on business development activities including thought leadership, proposals, pitches and networking.
Develop trusted relationships with key stakeholders in the Swedish and international Capital Markets community through the delivery of value-added client engagements.
Lead cross-functional teams in delivering capital markets advisory services to clients and presenting final client deliverables including timely and efficient product delivery.
The Person:
Extensive experience within capital markets accounting advisory services at a leading global accountancy firm.
Extensive experience in IFRS and US GAAP as well European and US IPO advisory services incl internal control implementation.
Bachelors or Masters degree from an accredited university preferred.
Excellent consulting skills: analytical, written and verbal communication, client presence, facilitation and presentation skills.
Extensive experience in project management including planning, organizing, coordinating and managing staff, clients and/or partners towards the successful completion of a project.
Fluent business level English. Additional language skills are highly desirable.
If interested, you are most welcome to send your application (incl personal letter and CV) to Niala Hussain nhussain@alvarezandmarsal.com
For further information regarding Alvarez & Marsal please visit www.alvarezandmarsal.com
Alvarez & Marsal's employees benefit from significant employee resource groups supporting the LGBQT+ community, A&M Young Professionals, EMEA Women's Network, The Multicultural Network, A&M Parents & Carers Community Group and we offer support to those who identify as neurodivergent. Our comprehensive benefits package is best-in-class for one reason: our commitment to our people. We are committed to creating a welcoming, diverse and inclusive environment for everyone.
Our values
Alvarez & Marsal's core values lead the day-to-day decision-making practices, we work hard to uphold these values and remain true to our ethos of:
Integrity
Objectivity
Quality
Inclusive Diversity
Fun
