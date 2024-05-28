Senior Developer .Net
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Our newly opened office in Sweden is looking for a seasoned Senior Developer to bring expertise and enthusiasm to our dynamic team.
Role Mission:
As a Senior Developer, you will actively contribute to our product development initiatives, using your expertise in .Net Core, MS SQL, Azure, and related technologies. Working closely with the Norwegian team, you will create and enhance our solutions.
Desirable competencies:
Demonstrable hands-on skills in .Net Core, MS SQL, C#, Javascript and HTML.
Enhance the technical competence of our team by contributing to team learning and knowledge sharing
Experience with agile development methodologies.
Knowledge of DevOps principles including CI/CD
Committed to continual learning and adapting to new technologies and industry trends.
Together with the Swedish team, seamlessly integrate with our existing team in Norway, aligning with the company's culture and technical expectations
Knowledgeable about the financial services and legal industries, with an ability to quickly grasp complex solutions.
What We Offer:
A collaborative environment where creativity is encouraged, and achievements are celebrated.
Competitive salary package, comprehensive health benefits, and a flexible working schedule.
Opportunities for professional growth and development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8709725