Senior Designer to H&M Kids Young Girls Jersey & License
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-25
Job Description
Do you have a great passion for the Kids Girls fashion customer? We look for a Product Designer who is excited to join us on our ambitious journey creating the best ever H&M Kids Young Girls collections! Our customer is fashionable, highly trend sensitive, playful and creative and always moves at fast pace towards new trends. We expect you to be on the same page with them! You will work with different types of products on a daily basis in a team with a supportive and positive spirit.
Key Responsibilities
As Product Designer you are responsible for designing and developing collections for our dedicated Kids Young Girls customers 8 -14 years old. You will work with a wide range of products within our fancy jersey and license collections. You will be working closely with the whole team, as well as with production in developing collections towards all our global markets.
Qualifications
BA/MA degree in Fashion Design working as a Product designer today
Strong fast knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite/illustrator
CLO 3D is highly meriting
A passion for and understanding of our H&M Young Girlswear customer and trends
Strong young fashion customer focus and commercial thinking
Team player who thrives working in a fast paced and diverse setting where you contribute with your perspectives
Organized, structured able to work effectively at high pace
Strong communicator
Driven with leadership experience
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
This is a full time permanent position starting as soon as possible at our H&M Head office in Stockholm, Sweden working on site. If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications, apply here by 8th Dec with CV and design portfolio (pdf max 10mb/uploading). Assessments will start immediately. The portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collections and products from a variety of fashion design projects. All documents should be in English.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases.
If you are currently employed in H&M Group: Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process..
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here:
We look forward to hearing from you!
Application deadline: 2024-12-08
This is a full-time position.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
STOCKHOLM
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9028835