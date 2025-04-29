Senior Design Researcher with experience from healthcare
2025-04-29
Job description
Randstad Digital is now looking for a senior design researcher for a consulting assignment at Evinova/AstraZeneca. Evinova Design team enables better experiences and outcomes for patients and researchers by crafting digital solutions for clinical trials. Design is central to their innovation process, from opportunity identification and early-stage idea generation, through detailed design of digital solutions, until adaptation and scale-up within clinical studies.
In the position you will be part of the research and human factors team, responsible for the human insights that inspire and inform the products. The work spans from foundational and generative research that informs early-stage innovation, to evaluative research and in-market experiments that drive continuous improvement. Drawing on a broad toolkit of qualitative and quantitative methods, Evinova select those that are most relevant to the strategy and design choices they need to make. They work at pace across multiple initiatives, while maintaining methodological and ethical integrity.
As internal champions for human-centred design, Evinova help build capability, involve cross-functional teams in the research process, make research insights systematically available and usable, and continuously evolve their research toolkit.
All chosen candidates need to go through a background check as well as an alcohol and drug test.
Responsibilities
On a typical project you will:
• Scope the required research activities based on a deep understanding of the project goals, business requirements, underlying scientific foundations, and enabling technologies.
• Plan and conduct foundational, generative, and evaluative research.
• Synthesise research outcomes into impactful models and frameworks - such as archetypes, journeys, and user requirement specifications.
• Contribute to an expansive, interdisciplinary research practice that takes advantage of the varied perspectives and contributions of the product, technology, data, strategy, and science teams.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates with at least five to 10 years of professional experience doing research in a product or service design context, preferably in healthcare or life sciences as well as:
• Proficiency in human-centred design methods, familiarity with agile design principles and ways of working
• Affinity with Evinovas/AstraZeneca's values, and a passion for crafting digital health solutions that combine the best of design and science
• Strong collaboration, presentation, and storytelling skills
• Willingness to travel for research, project delivery, and client meetings
Desirable experience:
• Experience in healthcare and/or digital health
• Non-linear career paths and diverse life experiences that enrich your perspective
• Familiarity with clinical trials and the drug development life cycle
• A second language (and every additional language is a plus!)
