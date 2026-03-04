Senior Data Architect & Technical Product Owner (Azure Data Platform)
2026-03-04
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior Data Architect who will also act as Technical Product Owner (TPO) for a modern Azure-based data platform. You will combine hands-on architecture leadership with ownership of the technical roadmap and backlog, working closely with stakeholders and multiple teams to align platform capabilities with business outcomes.
Job DescriptionDefine and maintain target-state data architecture (conceptual, logical, and physical) and reference patterns
Design scalable Azure data solutions for batch and streaming workloads, including data models and integration patterns
Ensure security, compliance, performance, reliability, and cost efficiency (FinOps-aware architecture)
Govern architecture standards through design reviews and technical decision-making across teams
Collaborate with enterprise architecture, security, and domain teams to align data products with business needs
Own the technical product vision, roadmap, and backlog for the data platform and related data products
Translate platform needs into epics, features, and user stories with clear acceptance criteria and non-functional requirements
Prioritize work based on value, risk, and cost, and manage dependencies across integration, analytics, and ERP domains
Drive delivery ceremonies such as refinement, sprint planning support, demos, and release readiness
Define and follow up on product metrics (e.g., pipeline reliability SLAs, data quality KPIs, lead time, platform adoption)
Act as the primary point of contact for platform stakeholders and ensure transparent communication
Requirements7+ years in data architecture and/or data engineering with architecture ownership
Strong experience with Azure data services, including several of: ADLS, ADF, Synapse and/or Microsoft Fabric, Databricks
Experience with Event Hubs and streaming concepts
Experience with Azure SQL and/or SQL MI (and/or other relevant data stores)
Strong SQL and data modeling skills (dimensional and/or data vault)
Proven ability to drive a technical roadmap and manage a backlog with a product ownership mindset
Strong stakeholder management, communication, and prioritization skills
Nice to haveDynamics 365 (F&O/CE) integration and data concepts, including Dataverse and related integration methods
CI/CD and Infrastructure as Code for data platforms (Azure DevOps or GitHub, Terraform or Bicep)
Power BI semantic modeling and enterprise reporting patterns
Data governance or metadata tooling, and data observability practices
Application
