Senior Data Analyst to a Leading Nordic Bank in Stockholm
2025-02-19
Are you a skilled Data Analyst with strong SQL expertise and experience working with large datasets? Our client, a leading Nordic bank, is now looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join their analytics team. If you enjoy data-driven decision-making, process automation, and collaborating with stakeholders, this is the opportunity for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Senior Data Analyst, you will play a key role in resolution reporting by working with high-resolution financial data, optimizing data processes, and collaborating with internal stakeholders. You will be part of a highly experienced team in an agile environment, where experimentation and continuous improvement are highly encouraged.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work at one of the leading banks in the Nordics.
• A role where you will have a direct impact on data quality and reporting processes.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer you great career opportunities, a strong professional network, and valuable industry experience. Read more about our consulting offer below.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Analyze large financial datasets (millions of rows) across multiple database systems.
• Develop and optimize SQL scripts for automation and regulatory reporting.
• Extract, transform, and visualize data to support decision-making.
• Ensure data accuracy and compliance with financial regulations.
• Collaborate with stakeholders across finance, risk, and compliance teams.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field (Finance, Data Science, Computer Science, Mathematics, or similar).
• 3+ years of experience in data analysis, financial reporting, or risk analytics.
• Expert-level SQL skills (query optimization, performance tuning, indexing, efficient joins) and knowledge in Excel.
• Experience handling large datasets (millions of rows) in relational databases.
• Fluent in English (spoken and written).
• Strong stakeholder management skills - ability to communicate findings and insights to both technical and non-technical teams.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in financial data, regulatory reporting, or risk analytics.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strategic & business-minded - You understand the bigger picture behind data-driven decision-making in a financial context.
• Problem-solving & proactive - You take ownership of challenges and drive solutions forward.
• Analytical & collaborative - You can both dive deep into data analysis and communicate insights effectively.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. This process include a background check. Ersättning
