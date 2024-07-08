Senior CX Project Leader - Car Service Business
2024-07-08
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Car Service Business is a unit within Volvo Cars that is responsible for making life less complicated for our consumers when they need support, maintenance, or repair of their car.
Service Experience is a team within Car Service Business with the responsibility to gather insights of customer needs, explore solutions, influence, and drive toward implementation.
The implementation of customer needs can be done by other product teams but also by our own team. When another product team does the implementation a big part of the job for us is storytelling, ensure data-driven approach, create understanding and empathy for the needs to ensure that necessary actions are initiated.
When we drive the projects towards implementation, we are also the one responsible for delivering the expected result.
What you will do
You will both drive implementation projects and support the product teams towards effective solution, considering what's best for the customer and the overall service experience.
Your tasks includes:
• Identify, acquire, and analyze relevant facts & insights (consumer, business, technology etc.) to contribute to building up clarity in user needs.
• Map and analyze customer journeys to explain the gaps between current and future state.
• Establish and facilitate cross-collaboration with key stakeholders to continuously iterate and innovate our service experience feedback and insight to drive prioritization.
• Put together professional, convincing, and selling presentations to visualize user insights and needed actions.
What you will bring
You have a university degree and senior experience from Product Development.
You have proven ability to drive results from a Project Management role and the skill to effectively communicate within the team as well as cross the organization.
You also have experience from Customer Experience (CX) - as methodology, tools and strategies.
Data analytics experience is important.
You are fluent in English (verbal and written).
You have a strong drive with a positive attitude, are result driven and structured in your approach with good cross-functional working-skills. You are a team player, inclusive and communicative. You are proactive with the ability to identify, evaluate and drive improvement needs.
Does this sound like your new challenge?
We'd love to receive your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at crygaard@volvocars.com
.
For any questions about the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
Apply by submitting your resume and cover letter by no later than 2024-08-31.
