Senior Communication Manager for our client in Gothenburg (hybrid)
2023-11-02
In this interesting role you will take charge of communicating a program's objectives and activities, developing a strategy and carrying out the plan. You are also responsible of ensuring effective communication across the entire group, as part of a larger plan to manage change and encourage greater acceptance and utilization, with a focus on creating awareness and reinforcing the desired behaviors.
Primary connections
• Report to the lead responsible for managing program changes
• Works closely with the System Integrator Change / Communications expert
• Liaises with communications managers from various groups and divisions
• Collaborates with change and communications leads from other projects in the roll-in process
Goals
• Facilitate the adoption of new work methods in the business, resulting in faster implementation, increased usage, and improved proficiency
• Assist individuals (including leaders and affected users) in their personal transition by providing tailored communication strategies and platforms
In simpler terms, your responsibilities are to create a plan for how to communicate about the program, aligning it with the overall strategy for managing change and group communications. This includes executing the plan, keeping program-specific communication channels up to date, and creating materials for communication purposes.
Requirements
We are looking for an experienced professional in the field of communication, particularly in managing large and intricate communication projects within organizations. You should also be capable of seamlessly transitioning between developing strategic communication plans and producing various materials. You are skilled at building relationships, solving problems, and effectively conveying complex ideas through compelling storytelling.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start date: 2023-12-01
End date: 2024-06-30
Remote work: 75%
Deadline: 2023-11-07
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market.
