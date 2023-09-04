Senior Cloud Engineer to Vetfamily, Stockholm
VetFamily Holding AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos VetFamily Holding AB i Stockholm
Senior Cloud Engineer to Vetfamily, Stockholm
Do you have a passion for modern cloud development and want to join us in helping more veterinaries do a better work by giving them digital tools and services? Do you want to work in an international environment, with talented coworkers in an established and growing company?
With the HQ in Stockholm, VetFamily was originally founded in Denmark in 2000 and is now a network of over 5000 animal hospitals and veterinary clinics in Australia, EU, Brazil, Sweden and the US. Clinics that are part of VetFamily enjoy support in purchasing, business development, marketing and digital tools. Please visit vetfamily.com to learn more.
We are now looking for engineers to join us in building our digital services to these veterinarian clinics. Our systems are hosted on AWS cloud with modern architecture and frameworks.
What you will do:
Take over module ownership in one of the established, well designed and documented B2B Digital Services operated by VetFamily. These B2B Services run on AWS with modern architecture and modern deployment strategies. These B2B Services are used by veterinarians across the globe in their daily work.
Ensure the integrity of the Cloud Services as you extend it with additional features and new sources of data. Work closely with the BizDev and UX team to build new features appreciated by the veterinarians who use the Services.
Ensure a stable and reliable Cloud Service with great uptime and SLA, as it is used by thousands of veterinarians across the globe.
You will work with:
Node.js for backend
AWS as cloud
Vue3.js for frontend
Bitbucket for version control
Is this you?
Structured and self-motivated.
Ability to maintain architecture while growing features and extending pipelines.
Bachelor or master's degree in computer science or data science.
6+ years experience as a software engineer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-04
E-post: erik.akerfeldt@vetfamily.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare VetFamily Holding AB
(org.nr 559173-4693)
Riddargatan 19 BV (visa karta
)
114 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8083702