Senior Buyer Logistics and Facility | SKF Sverige | Göteborg
Experis AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
As Senior Buyer for Sweden, you will execute operational purchasing of IDM&S to support country/factories in Sweden. You will work closely with the internal stakeholders and execute local purchasing activities such as implementing contracts, agreements, and new processes.
Key responsibilities
• Drive the purchasing strategy, including the development of the various sub-categories, and identify and execute synergies and cost-out opportunities to support the organization in achieving defined cost targets in close collaboration with the business.
• Ensure that supplier bases of recurring services are properly equipped with capacity/capability, standardized contracts, competition models, and efficient/effective request-to-order processes.
• Work closely with the country purchasing organizations and stakeholders on strategic, tactical, and operational sourcing projects.
• Implement and manage Supplier Relationship Management (SRM), including proactive risk mitigation, sustainability requirements, and regional contract management.
Requirements
• Solid experience in procurement
• Experience in operating in and managing cross-functional projects (project management) in an international context.
• Knowledge about the contractor/supplier market for logistics and real estate contractors and facility services providers.
• Knowledge about agreement types and contractor law within property projects (such as entrepreneurship law, AFF, ABT06, AB04, etc.).
• Knowledge about service procurement (technical consultants, facilities services providers).
• Strong stakeholder management, communication & negotiation skills.
• Professional skills in Swedish & English.
• Specialist knowledge & experience in the defined categories of logistics and facilities are preferred (sourcing, procurement, category management).
The ideal candidate combines solid purchasing experience and strong interpersonal skills. For the right candidate, a lack of qualification in one area could be compensated for by a high level of qualifications in another. There will be a strong initial focus on the Swedish activities therefore knowledge about this area is necessary.
SKF is committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself. #weareSKF
You will enjoy working here if
You are a self-driven individual who takes the lead in driving projects. You enjoy working in a fast-paced and rapidly changing environment. You want to drive future development and set up of the SKF RE/FSM area in collaboration with stakeholders and colleagues.
Our offer
Our team offers a unique opportunity to make a difference together, working toward the greater good of SKF. In this role, you'll have the chance to make a real difference in the organization's way of doing business. In addition, you will be able to grow both professionally and personally and act as the connection point between the EMEA organization and the global category. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "b37cdf3d-4b42-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
SKF Sverige Kontakt
Irene Bengtsson +46702271739 Jobbnummer
8998039