Senior Buyer / Buyer (flexible)- Lubricants Projects & Operations
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-05
Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing, and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions.
WHO ARE WE?
Volvo Groups Mission of "Driving prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions" and its Vision is "To be the most desired and successful transport and infrastructure solution provider in the world".
We believe that one of your greatest assets is to build high-quality relationships with your internal and external stakeholders. With well-functioning supplier interactions, we know that we easier support our business and develop sustainable long-term partnerships in our supply chain.
Are you like us - engaged in your work and professional in everything you do? If yes - Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing is the right place for you. Take the lead or be part of a core team of implementing and launching new business model & services. By selecting high-performing suppliers who deliver the best possible products and services with the right quality we add real business value to our customers. That gives the Volvo Group a competitive advantage.
We work closely together with our cross-functional stakeholders within and outside the Volvo Group we believe we are here to make a difference.
Partnerships, global strategies, and new business models' approaches are key enablers to success.
Our Offer To You
Volvo Group offers the opportunity to work in a dynamic and team-focused environment in a company that is well known for its state-of-the-art company culture and benefits. Our culture is about how we interact with each other, our customers, and with society. It helps us to achieve our business objectives, is firmly rooted in our history, and is critical to our company's long-term success. It is the foundation on which everything else is built.
Flexibility at work, Vacation days, friendly atmosphere
Would you like to be a part of our team and join us on our journey?
Your focus area will be:
Senior Buyer or Buyer is responsible to drive the business for the service market business and make sure the factory deliveries are secured. You will be lead projects & operations in EMEA. You will be responsible for driving the segment business plan towards implementation and working cross-functionally
Securing the performance in accordance with the purchasing focus areas
Lead and participate in purchasing activities
Analyzing and proposing new ways of buying
Driving purchasing activities for the European markets where there is a strong potential to support our stakeholders to reach the Profit and Loss targets, also build network work across regions
You will also experience the following:
Strategic purchasing in Lubricants with the complete EMEA scope covering spend of about 400 M SEK, also taking care of factory deliveries and administration
Work very closely with all brands within Volvo Group for factory and service market business
Be part of strategic and operational activities
Be part of a global/ regional and diverse team, with networks spread across the continents, truly global atmosphere
Be part of a fun work culture with high team spirit.
Best of both worlds: a start-up atmosphere with the support of an established organization
Build the network within Hydrogen and other key strategic areas
Be part of the team and contribute to developing a business plan (strategy) and action plan
Performance end-to-end purchasing activities- Sourcing to pay - eg; Sourcing, negotiations, contracts, business model, review meetings etc..
Speak up, influence and drive the transformation to create positive change and support our learning culture. In other words, you will strengthen Volvo Group's competitive advantage and support our important journey by understanding and leading your business's commercial needs.
Identify and drive synergies with other Business Areas when relevant and share best practices within the Volvo Group
Analyzing and proposing new ways of buying and securing Volvo Group wanted position
Work closely with group technology, production, and different purchasing functions within the group
Monitor, identify, and mitigate risks in cooperation with the Supplier Quality & Development
Forecast cost evolution for the scope of responsibility
Perform daily operational purchasing activities
Actively contribute to the team development, by bringing improvement ideas, support your peers, coaching buyers when relevant, sharing benchmark
Be part of creating something new and dynamic in nature. The pace is fast and it is never boring
Qualifications
Since we don't know you yet, we might not have everything right about your background and experience. But we do know that we need someone with the ability to drive change. The most important thing for us is that you are:
Academic degree in engineering, business or similar.
Experiences in managing strategic and operations in purchasing.
Source to pay experience -Including contract management, and negotiations.
Strong in Analytics, structured, and able to handle multiple tasks at the same time
Purchasing experience from an international business environment with global suppliers would be considered a plus.
Willing to improve, both yourself and your work environment
Driven, Responsible, self-going
A true team player, attitude makes it easy to establish trust and network
High potential and ambition
Fluent in spoken and written English, proficient in Swedish will be added advantage
Are you curious to hear more about the job?Or the department? Or maybe you have other questions? Contact me:
Girish Kotegar, Head of Operating Fluids, Chargers & Autonomous Purchasing, Group Truck Purchasing, SD&I
Email: girish.kotegar@volvo.com
/ phone: +46 765538433
