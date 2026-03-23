Senior Business Partner to our client in Södertälje
Adecco Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-03-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Södertälje
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Adecco is seeking a proactive senior HR Business Partner consultant focused on employee relations and investigations for our client in Södertälje, a world leading provider of transport solutions . The client is launching a pilot initiative to centralize case handling for complex and sensitive employee matters that are currently managed across various Production Resource Units. The objective is to establish a shared, specialized function that manages rehabilitation cases, misconduct and disciplinary matters, and victimization/harassment investigations. This function will be staffed by experienced HR Business Partners from within the organization and selected external consultants. To strengthen this central team, the client is seeking one additional Senior HR Business Partner consultant to support the initiative starting immediately. The role is primarily on-site in Södertälje, with the possibility of limited remote work depending on case needs.
About the roleThe consultant assignment covers qualified HR investigation and employee relations casework within three main areas: rehabilitation, misconduct and disciplinary matters, and victimization or harassment-related cases, and the consultant will be part of a central function supporting local business units, primarily within production, in sensitive employee-related matters. This is a senior HRBP role with a focus on investigations and complex employee issues where the consultant will independently manage cases, lead difficult conversations, and follow the client's internal methodology and processes. The role requires someone who can quickly understand internal ways of working and operate effectively in a large, matrixed organization, while being part of a central team of 3-5 HRBPs and working closely with managers, local HR, employees, and trade union representatives. Your responsibilities
• Independently manage and drive employee-related investigations and casework
• Handle rehabilitation processes in line with Scania's methodology
• Manage misconduct and disciplinary matters
• Support and investigate cases related to victimization/harassment
• Lead difficult and sensitive conversations with relevant stakeholders
• Provide qualified support to production units and other business areas
• Collaborate with HRBPs and other internal stakeholders involved in cases
About youWe believe you have 5-10 years of relevant experience in HR case management, including rehabilitation work, handling misconduct and disciplinary matters, and conducting difficult employee conversations in order to succeed in this role. Your background should also include experience with employee relations investigations. Fluency in English is required, along with a strong track record of managing sensitive and complex personnel-related cases. You should have a solid understanding of how large organizations manage these types of HR processes, as well as the ability to quickly learn and apply internal methodologies and ways of working. Strong communication skills and confidence in leading meetings and discussions are essential.
Desired qualifications
• Academic degree in HR, behavioral science, law, or another relevant field
• General knowledge of work environment/occupational health matters, employment law and corporate frameworks for rehabilitation and workplace investigations
• Full proffessional proficiency in English
The ideal candidate is a trustworthy professional with high integrity, able to stand firm in their assessments and handle difficult situations in a calm and professional manner. We are looking for someone pedagogical, structured, and self-driven, with the ability to build credibility quickly and operate independently in a central support function with limited supervision.
What we offer
• Temporary, full-time assignment planned for nine months
• Work in a Service Operations organization where program delivery and daily operations provide structured, fast-paced professional experience
• An opportunity to be part of a global organization with clear processes and tools to support your success
• Inclusive recruitment process that welcomes applications from individuals who contribute to the diversity of the company and wider workplace
Information
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis, and we therefore encourage you to submit your application at your earliest convenience. If you have any questions regarding the registration, please contact support at info@adecco.se
. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se Kontakt
Consultant Manager
Antonia Tiritidou antonia.tiritidou@adecco.se Jobbnummer
9813532