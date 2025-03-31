Senior business expert to global fashion company
2025-03-31
We're looking for a skilled Senior Business Expert to join an international fashion retailer for a dynamic and hands-on assignment based in Stockholm.
The assignment runs from 15th of April 2025 to 30th of November 2025, with possible extension.
About the roleIn this role, you'll be supporting the rollout of an innovative Smart Store program focused on RFID implementation across stores. You'll work closely with cross-functional teams, ensuring successful testing, support, and communication across the program lifecycle. Reporting into key program leads, you'll play a vital role in driving operational success and supporting continuous improvement initiatives.
Responsibilities
• Assist in planning and executing functional testing for the store rollout
• Monitor incidents, deliverables, and milestones to ensure program alignment
• Support the preparation of Steering, Tactical, and Operational meetings
• Coordinate with technical and business teams for effective RFID implementation
• Draft and distribute program communications and updates
• Manage technical issues and support incident resolution from portfolio brands
• Identify process improvements to increase efficiency across the store program
• Support implementation of new tools and practices within the project scope
About you
You are a senior-level professional with a strong background in project management, business support, or testing, ideally within retail or tech-driven environments. Your experience enables you to navigate complex programs with multiple stakeholders and shifting priorities. Familiarity with RFID systems and an agile mindset will be highly valuable for this assignment.
Experience and skills
• 5+ years' experience in business support, testing, or project coordination
• Experience with retail operations and/or RFID technology is a strong advantage
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
• Familiarity with project and issue tracking tools (e.g., Jira, MS Project)
• Ability to interpret data using tools like Power BI
• Strong communication and coordination skills
• Excellent attention to detail and organizational capabilities
• Comfortable working onsite in Stockholm with willingness to travel 1-2 times per month
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
