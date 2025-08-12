Senior Business Development Manager, Australian Trade & Investment
Australiska Ambassaden / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Australiska Ambassaden i Stockholm
The role:
The Australian Government has a focus on supporting Australian businesses to diversify exports and grow in new markets. As part of this role, you will work closely with peak industry bodies to deliver a program of activities that support the diversification of Australian exporters into new markets and helps exporters to grow in established markets. You will be based in the Austrade office in Stockholm, Sweden.
The role will:
• Develop and maintain relationships with peak industry bodies in close collaboration with Austrade's Australia-based team.
• Deliver targeted and high impact support to Australian businesses.
• Support the delivery of in-market trade events and business missions.
• Leverage local market expertise to raise awareness of new export opportunities amongst target Australian businesses.
Duties include
• Grow Australia's exports to the market by providing trade advice to a portfolio of targeted Australian businesses from the Critical and Enabling Technologies sector.
• Identify opportunities for Australian businesses by leveraging local market expertise and undertaking sector research.
• Establish and maintain close working relationships with targeted peak industry bodies, in collaboration with Austrade's Australia-based team.
• Plan and support visits to the market by Australian peak industry bodies and Australian businesses, helping to design visit programs that deliver trade outcomes and foster new business linkages.
• Work collaboratively within the Austrade network to contribute to service delivery and achieve desired outcomes, including by maintaining a strong connection with Austrade's Australia-based staff.
• Uphold a best practice approach to client servicing and embrace Austrade's digital approach to client service delivery.
• Ensure a strong working relationship with other Australian agencies in the market including the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and state and territory government agencies.
For more detailed information please view the Job Information Pack.
Eligibility
To be eligible for consideration and appointment you must have:
• Work Authorisation - to be eligible for employment with Austrade in the Sweden, candidates must be legally authorised to live and work in the Sweden at the time of appointment.
• Language - the successful candidate must be a highly motivated team member, fluent in written and spoken English.
• Security Clearance - the successful applicant must be willing to complete an Entry Level Screening Pack and be confirmed as a suitable person to access Government resources prior to commencement in the role.
Closing date
Applications close 11:30pm Wednesday 03 September 2025 (Country/local time).
Only candidates who complete their application in Austrade's online recruitment system will be considered. Email applications cannot be accepted.
This is a locally-engaged position governed by Austrade's Overseas Engaged Employees terms and conditions of employment and Sweden labour law. Candidates must currently have the right to live and legally work in Sweden. Austrade will not be able to provide any sponsorship letter nor be involved in the work visa application process.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Australiska Ambassaden
Klarabergsviadukten 63 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9454860