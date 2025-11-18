Senior Business Development Director - Global Partnerships & Strategic G...
2025-11-18
Do you want to play a key role in Ribocure's next growth phase?
Ribocure is entering a pivotal stage of expansion with a rapidly advancing clinical pipeline, increasing partnership opportunities, and preparations for an upcoming IPO. To support this momentum, we are strengthening our Business Development team in Sweden.
We are now looking for an experienced Senior Business Development Director who will drive strategic collaborations, support major corporate initiatives, and contribute to Ribocure's global development.
About Ribocure
Ribocure develops next-generation RNA therapeutics and is part of Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd - a global leader in siRNA technology. In Sweden, we conduct translational research and clinical development with state-of-the-art laboratories and our own clinical trial unit located at GoCo Health Innovation City.
Our pipeline is growing rapidly - especially in extra-hepatic indications such as kidney diseases - and we are entering discussions with global pharmaceutical companies. At the same time, our strong discovery engine enables new opportunities for spinouts and external investment structures in non-core disease areas.
This is where you come in.
The Role
As Senior Business Development Director, you will be a key contributor to Ribocure's global BD efforts. You will work closely with the Head of Business Development and take substantial ownership of ongoing and new strategic initiatives.
You will:
Lead and manage partnering discussions with global pharmaceutical companies.
Evaluate, structure, and negotiate licensing agreements, research collaborations, and strategic partnerships.
Contribute to IPO preparation by delivering visible, value-creating business activities.
Support the assessment and execution of spinout opportunities.
Ensure continuity and high operational capacity during a period of limited BD resources.
Who You Are
A business-driven, senior BD professional with solid experience from the biotech or pharmaceutical industry.
You have:
7-10+ years of experience in Business Development within biotech/pharma.
Proven track record in partnership execution, licensing deals, or other strategictransactions.
Strong understanding of clinical development, valuation, and commercial strategy.
Experience working in an international environment, ideally with U.S. partner or investor interactions.
Excellent analytical skills and the ability to evaluate pipeline value and strategic fit.
A proactive, independent working style with strong communication skills.
What We Offer A strategically critical role with high impact on Ribocure's next growth phase.
Opportunities to lead global partnering activities in one of the most dynamic areas of biotech - RNA/siRNA therapeutics.
A unique chance to contribute to value creation ahead of a future IPO. An entrepreneurial, agile environment with short decision-making paths.
Workplace at GoCo Health Innovation City, Sweden's most rapidly expanding life-science cluster.
Why Join Us?
We offer more than a job - we offer a mission. You'll be part of a tight-knit, friendly team working on real challenges with real potential. Your ideas matter. Your work matters. And your growth matters to us.
Ready to Apply?We encourage you to submit your application and cover letter promptly, as applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
Final application deadline: December 14th.
Hiring manager: Johan Taylor, VP Business Development
This recruitment is handled by Ribocure and is quality assured by HR On Demand. No other agencies or recruiters needed unless contacted by us. Ersättning
