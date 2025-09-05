Senior Business Analysts to leading bank in Stockholm!
2025-09-05
Are you passionate about data and SQL? Join our client's innovative team and turn complex information into actionable insights - making real impact from day one.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are now looking for sharp and driven Business Analysts to join our client's high-impact project in Stockholm . The need is urgent, and you will quickly step into a key role where your expertise makes a real difference.
In this role, you'll collaborate closely with a Programme Manager and stakeholders across the business to deep-dive into data, identify opportunities, and turn complex information into actionable insights. This is your chance to combine your passion for data with business understanding in a fast-paced and supportive environment - where strong analytical skills and clear communication are highly valued. We are looking for both seniors and juniors. If you consider yourself more junior , please apply to this ad instead.
You are offered
• The chance to contribute directly to a high-priority program
• An assignment working hands-on with data wrangling and SQL
• The opportunity to develop regardless of whether you are a junior or a more experienced Business Analyst
• A consultant role through Academic Work, where your development and well-being are always in focus
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Analyse, structure, and visualise data
• Use SQL to manage and extract information from large data sets
• Support the Programme Manager and stakeholders with clear analyses and decision material
• Communicate insights in a simple and pedagogical way across different parts of the organisation
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has extensive experience in data analysis and data wrangling
• Possesses strong skills in SQL
• Is a strong communicator who can adapt the message to the audience
• Is structured, curious, and solution-oriented
• English in speaking and writing
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
