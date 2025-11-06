Senior Business Analysts - IT Financial Management (Apptio/TBM)
We are looking for 3 Senior Business Analysts to strengthen our client's Financial Transparency Project, which focuses on implementing the IT Financial Management (ITFM) tool Apptio and the Technology Business Management (TBM) framework, we are seeking additional senior support in project management and business analysis.
As the project scales up and prepares for the organization-wide rollout of the tool, our client requires experienced consultants to assist with workshop facilitation, financial data analysis (in collaboration with dedicated controllers), as well as change and stakeholder management.
Required Competence
Proven experience in Technology Finance Management (TFM)
Strong workshop facilitation skills
Expertise in change management
Skilled in stakeholder management
Solid experience in business analysis
Preferred Competence
Hands-on experience with the Technology Business Management (TBM) framework
Start Date & Application:
Period from: 2026-01-11
Period to: 2026-06-30
Workload: 100%
Remote work: 20%
Location: Stockholm
Application Deadline: 2026-01-01
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
