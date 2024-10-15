Senior Business Analyst|Personal and Commercial lines domain
Role - Senior Business Analyst / Principal Consultant
Location - Sweden, Stockholm
Job Description
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
Infosys is looking for Principal Consultants in P&C domain (Personal and Commercial lines) to be part of our Insurance Practice (Domain Consulting Group). Candidates must have experience working in projects related to lines of businesses - Business owner's, Commercial Property, Commercial Automobile, General Liability, Workers Compensation, Personal Automobile, Homeowners, Personal Umbrella etc.
In the role of a Principal Consultant, you will anchor the engagement effort for assignments, all the way from business process consulting and problem definition to solution design, development and deployment. You will be pivotal to problem definition and discovery of the overall solution and guide teams on project processes, deliverables
As a thought leader in your domain, you will be the key advisor to architecture and design reviews. You will anchor business pursuit initiatives, client training, in-house capability building. You will have the opportunity to shape value-adding consulting solutions that enable our clients to meet the changing needs of the global landscape
Location for this position is Stockholm, Sweden. This position may require some travel
Responsibilities
The consultant will lead the client engagements from problem definition stage to diagnosis stage to solution design, development and deployment from P&C's domain perspective
Should be capable of leading a team of consultants to come-up with solution alternatives and present the recommended solution to the customer as part of engagements that involve business case preparation, vendor assessment and selection, package evaluation, roadmap definition and developing center of excellence blueprint
Domain offerings management: Developing offering collateral, trends & best practices research, preparation of domain collaterals.
Business development: Prospecting, targeting clients, collaborating globally with Delivery and Sales Teams, Pre-sales work (i.e. presentations to clients, RFI/RFP response preparation).
Bring Thought leadership: Contributing to industry level White papers, PoV's, trends analysis, solution accelerator development
Team and organization building: Mentoring and grooming other consultants, knowledge sharing and conducting training for Insurance (Life / Non-Life) Consulting Team
Engagement execution and management: Executing team based as well as individual consulting assignments within India or at various overseas locations, working directly with the clients.
Required
Candidate should have 14+ years of relevant experience in leading consulting companies or in the consulting division of IT Services companies. MBA from a premier B-School is essential
Need to have consulting and advisory skills to provide suggestions to customer on new Projects/initiatives, areas for improvement, best practices etc.,
Knowledge of P&C products like Guidewire, fadata packages.
Experience in solutioning implementations like New Implementation, Application Development and Maintenance as well as Technical Migration/upgrade
Preferred
Knowledge of requirements elicitation and analysis tools and techniques like story boarding, use case analysis, Agile user stories, to understand system requirements and non-functional requirements like performance, security, availability, scalability etc.
Ability to work in team in diverse/ multiple stakeholder environment
Strong Analytical skills
Good communication skills
Experience and desire to work in a Global delivery environment
Why Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation.
With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
