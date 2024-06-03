Senior Battery materials R&D researcher, business and research developer
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB / Laborantjobb / Stockholm Visa alla laborantjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Uppsala
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about electrochemistry, especially lithium-ion batteries, sodium ion batteries and energy storage devices? Do you also want to be part of RISE's journey as an innovation partner in the field of batteries? Do you have expertise in established techniques for in situ, post hoc, and postmortem characterizations of Li-ion systems and a strong background in advanced materials engineering.
If so, you might be the one we are looking for!
About us
RISE is an important player in energy storage technology. With a relentless focus on innovation, RISE supports numerous industries in accelerating their innovations toward an electrified future. At RISE, we work in a dynamic environment where problem-solving is an important component of all work. With R&D facilities in Stockholm, RISE is the perfect platform to have an impact and support industry by designing the next-generation battery products.
About the role
To grow our business, we are now looking for a battery R&D senior researcher to the unit Advanced materials and binders. Depending on your experience it will be possible to adjust the role to match your field of expertise. In the role as a senior researcher, you will have opportunities to accelerate and develop over time. The role largely includes research and participation in customer projects and research projects, as well as writing proposals and quotes to research funders and industrial partners. You will also play a large role in the business development of the battery area, and you will have close contact with customers and research partners to identify new projects within our focus areas. You will need to be flexible in this role as you will work in several projects simultaneously. This is a permanent position, located in Stockholm.
What will you be doing?
Cycle aging and diagnostics. Preparation and assembly of lithium-ion batteries from slurry mixing to spreading and cell assembly. Perform/lead in-house machinery tuning, maintenance and function of the preparation and assembly systems. Take part/lead in scale-up process development, including data extraction and analysis according to the team's needs. Lead/Support and participate in method development and validation for postmortem analysis. From time to time, traveling to company manufacturing sites (locally and overseas) according to the company needs and tasks in accordance with the role. Create and maintain relationship with companies. Lead large European projects with 10-20 stakeholders. Generate offers, write proposals and quotes and perform sales activities. Networking Lead workshops. Be partly involved in the market organization with focus on business development for the battery area.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role you need to enjoy working in a structured way, often in several different projects at the same time, and in close collaboration with customers and research partners. You are a team-player approach with a business minded approach and are able to understand the customer's perspective.
You also need to have the following requirements:
PhD degree in engineering - process engineer, battery materials engineer (cathode/anode active materials), "battery specialist", electrochemistry with minimum 3 years industrial experience from relevant field. More years in industry are beneficial or MSc and a minimum of 5 years industrial experience or Academic counter parts to the above; professors, assistant professors or docents with interest to move into the arena of applied battery science. Battery laboratory/pilot/production hand-on skills/experience. Experience in the areas "what will you be doing?" described above. Proven experience with experiment design and results analysis. Understanding the target of materials to meet the customer's demand. Experiences in Active Material evaluation. Experience in working with solvents and powders, dry and clean room environment. Good documentation methods and practice are essential. An established network within the battery industry Experience in setting up business proposals and offers for innovative bilateral projects. Good understanding of the needs in the industry and society from a battery perspective. Cell teardowns and experience from working in glovebox. Preferably experience in battery cell manufacturing machinery. Knowledge within national and European battery regulations and directives
You need to be fluent speaking and writing in English.
Are we right for each other?
At RISE, we like different things, and we are convinced that diversity contributes to an innovative environment where we together challenge boundaries and develop new knowledge and skills for the future. With us, passionate problem solvers meet to solve some of the world's most important, and perhaps funniest, problems. We can't promise you an easy job, but what we can promise you is a bunch of dedicated colleagues and some really exciting societal challenges to address and develop opportunities both professionally and personally. With us, you will have the opportunity to make a real difference. Welcome to the entire Swedish research institute and innovation partners!
Welcome with your application!
If this sounds interesting and you want to know more, you are welcome contact recruiting manager Juhanes Aydin, Head of Unit Binder and Additive, phone 010-516 6387. You are welcome to submit your application before 30th of June 2024.
Our trade union representatives are Linda Ikatti, Unionen, 010-516 51 61 and Ulf Nordberg, Sveriges Ingenjörer, 010-5166959. Calls from external recruitment companies and sellers were kindly excluded.
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden är Sveriges forskningsinstitut och innovationspartner. I internationell samverkan med företag, akademi och offentlig sektor bidrar vi till ett konkurrenskraftigt näringsliv och ett hållbart samhälle. Våra 3 300 medarbetare driver och stöder alla typer av innovationsprocesser. RISE är ett oberoende, statligt forskningsinstitut som erbjuder unik expertis och ett 100-tal test- och demonstrationsmiljöer för framtidssäkra teknologier, produkter och tjänster. www.ri.se. Ersättning
månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/148". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874) Arbetsplats
Research Institutes of Sweden AB Kontakt
Juhanes Aydin +46105166387 Jobbnummer
8725598