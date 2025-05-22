Senior Backend-utvecklare i Malmö eller Stockholm
2025-05-22
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Senior Azure Engineer - Banking Industry
Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Azure Engineer
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for an experienced Azure Engineer to contribute to the development and optimization of cloud infrastructure within the banking industry. The role focuses on building, monitoring, and securing cloud environments while ensuring scalability, performance, and cost efficiency.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, maintain, and enhance Nordea's cloud infrastructure, including private, public, and hybrid cloud environments
Support application migration to the cloud and explore resilience and disaster recovery solutions
Monitor cloud environment metrics to optimize performance and reliability
Implement automated strategies for security, incident prevention, and response
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and risk management strategies
Analyze technical requirements to enhance cost optimization and scalability
Requirements:
Strong experience in Azure cloud services and distributed cloud platforms
Expertise in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using tools like Terraform
Proficiency in automation scripting languages such as Python, JavaScript, or Go
Familiarity with container platforms like Kubernetes and CI/CD pipelines
Knowledge of networking security, firewalls, and API integration
Understanding of cybersecurity principles and best practices
Strong problem-solving skills with experience in DevOps methodologies
Excellent interpersonal communication and collaboration abilities
Preferable experience in financial services or regulated industries
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience integrating Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion principles into recruitment strategies
Knowledge of industry trends and emerging technologies in talent acquisition
Ability to quickly adapt to new digital tools and technology advancements
Start Date:
ASAP
Location: Malmo (SE) or Stockholm (SE)
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swathi.hr@vipas.se
&contact me at +46764341371/+46 739803973
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
