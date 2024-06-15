Senior Backend Software Engineer - Stockholm

Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-06-15


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Huddinge, Järfälla eller i hela Sverige

Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:

About Brite

Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.

The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.

Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!

What you will do

As a Senior Software Engineer at Brite you will work with our core team of highly skilled developers. Your tasks will be to develop and build a scalable and future-proof framework. You will work on building components to bridge between us and the banks across Europe, in order to deliver authentication (AIS) and payment initiation (PIS). As a Developer at Brite, you will have a major impact on building the foundation of our core platform. With that said, you will be a vital part of the next fintech unicorn!

Are you a brite mind?

Experience in systems development in Python, GO and Angular

Experience with Cloud Computing (Google cloud)

At least 3 years of developer work experience

Meriting experience:

AWS, Azure

Kubernetes

Microservice architecture

Preferred skills:

A degree in Computer Science or related technical field, or equivalent practical experience

Experience from building scalable, service-oriented architectures

Experience from working with transaction-intensive systems

Experience with Docker

Experience with Javascript/Typescript

Experience with information security from a systems development perspective (OWASP, encryption, etc.)

What we offer

An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself

A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards.

A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making

An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things

A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigeless approach

A yearly wellness allowance and Tuesday breakfasts at the office

• and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Meet a Group international AB (org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se

Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund

Jobbnummer
8751178

Prenumerera på jobb från Meet a Group international AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Meet a Group international AB: