Senior Backend Software Engineer - Stockholm
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
As a Senior Software Engineer at Brite you will work with our core team of highly skilled developers. Your tasks will be to develop and build a scalable and future-proof framework. You will work on building components to bridge between us and the banks across Europe, in order to deliver authentication (AIS) and payment initiation (PIS). As a Developer at Brite, you will have a major impact on building the foundation of our core platform. With that said, you will be a vital part of the next fintech unicorn!
Are you a brite mind?
Experience in systems development in Python, GO and Angular
Experience with Cloud Computing (Google cloud)
At least 3 years of developer work experience
Meriting experience:
AWS, Azure
Kubernetes
Microservice architecture
Preferred skills:
A degree in Computer Science or related technical field, or equivalent practical experience
Experience from building scalable, service-oriented architectures
Experience from working with transaction-intensive systems
Experience with Docker
Experience with Javascript/Typescript
Experience with information security from a systems development perspective (OWASP, encryption, etc.)
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards.
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigeless approach
A yearly wellness allowance and Tuesday breakfasts at the office
