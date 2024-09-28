Senior Backend Engineer (Node.js/Typescript) at global leader in media d...
2024-09-28
Net Insights Sync team, working on precise networked time synchronization, needs reinforcement, if you're a Backend Engineer longing for a challenge - Keep reading!
Net Insight is a pioneering technology company that powers large-scale live broadcast events, connecting millions of viewers globally. Since 2021, they have established a rapidly expanding solution area focused on Synchronization. Leveraging their patented TV distribution synchronization technology, the Zyntai product portfolio is designed for nationwide 5G and power networks.We are now looking for a Backend developer to join them!
OFFER
Net Insight offers the possibility to work hands-on with cutting-edge technology and products used by millions. Together in a close-knit team with colleagues who share a passion for delivering top-quality products, you have the chance to enable reliable live experiences for a global and diverse audience.
The teams are cross-functional and there will be opportunities to move between the teams. They empower individuals and teams and encourage open communication/collaboration across teams.
Some of the benefits of working at Net Insight:
An open and flat organization with a lot of teamwork
Run a very technologically advanced environment
A family-friendly company, with an understanding of the necessity of a healthy work/life balance
Every employee is valuable and can drive changes and influence the product as well as WoW.
Unusually low turnover - High employee satisfaction
THE TEAM / PRODUCT
You will be part of the team of 5 engineers working on Zyntai Director (a management system for the Zyntai/Sync solution). In total Sync R&D consists of total 20+ engineers with their new product that focuses on algorithms for time synchronization.
5G Synchronization offers solutions to enable faster and more secure 5G rollouts. The core functionality is to distribute time over networks, GNSS independent, and with extremely high accuracy. The solution consists of new purpose-built hardware, advanced software-based automation algorithms, and a cloud-based management system. All are built with modern architecture and technologies.
The Synchronization solution is already making success for 5G worldwide and so far; Net Insight has established collaborations with large telecom operators in Europe and North America.
For more info about the product, visit: https://netinsight.net/5g-sync
What's in it for you?
In this role you get to combine TypeScript and Node.js to build backend services using cutting edge technologies. Apart from the fact that you will be joining a team focused on innovation and in new areas you probably haven't discovered yet.
You are confident taking the lead on all aspects of the development lifecycle, including requirements, design, architecture, test, deployment, etc. Given this, you will be granted a lot of freedom to shape the future, and your contribution will significantly impact the product.
ABOUT YOU
You believe in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. You have a few years of experience as a fullstack or backend developer, preferably focused on the latter which is an area where you're passionate and skilled. You are comfortable in a role making quick decisions with a creative and experimental approach.
You will be working with skilled engineers who are open to learning new things and value working in a team to achieve a common goal. Therefore, you should have great communication and organizational skills.
Seen to the technical elements of the role, you need to have:
Fluency in Node.js and Typescript/JS
Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests (using jest or similar) and function test (playwright or similar)
Working in cloud environment (AWS)
Containerization / Deployment (Docker/Kubernetes)
Experience in working towards databases as etcd, MySQL, PostgreSQL
Extra bonus if you have some experience with:
Experience from OpenShift
Frontend experience (React, MaterialUI etc)
Experience from working with metrics (in Prometheus or similar)
WELCOME TO APPLYThe position is permanent, full-time employment located at theheadquarters in Solna. Net Insightvalues work-life balance; therefore, you can combine remote work and work from the office.
ABOUT NET INSIGHT
Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) is a global leader in media networks, resource optimization, and streaming solutions. With more than 25 years of experience, Net Insight is a trusted and important partner and a leading force in the media tech industry in creating a better media experience. More than 500 world-class customers run mission-critical media services using Net Insight's solutions in more than 60 countries worldwide.
With their extensive experience in the professional media industry, the world's leading media providers have relied on Net insight's Emmy-winning Nimbra solution to guarantee their media transport and accurately synchronize TV and media services over existing IP networks independently of GNSS/GPS. Net Insight now brings this uniquely established knowledge into the future mobile networks to solve 5G TDD time synchronization independent of GNSS/GPS by approaching it as an open disaggregated virtualized end-to-end service provided independent of the underlying network is for Net Insight the only future-proof approach.
ABOUT PINETREE
At Pinetree, we have a vision and mission to differentiate ourselves from the crowd and are Sweden's contenders in talent search and matching.
By working as an agency, the value to you as an employee is that we have a very wide network of partner companies that we continuously ensure high-quality standards.
