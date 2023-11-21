Senior Backend Developer
Join the Trailblazers at Solidicon: Unleash Your Backend Development Genius!
At Solidicon, we're driven by a vision of setting hearts racing around the world, one thrilling game at a time. Every day, our mission is to create games that spark excitement, constantly pushing the envelope to bring fresh, innovative fun to players everywhere.
Since our inception in 2006, Solidicon has been at the forefront of digital gaming, combining technological prowess with creative ingenuity. We're excited to invite an exceptional Senior Backend Developer to enhance our team in Gothenburg, as we continue to revolutionize our gaming platform and products.
Positioned at our dynamic Avenyn office, complete with an in-house cinema and bar, you will play a pivotal role in shaping and advancing our backend systems. At Solidicon, we pride ourselves on a collaborative, open, and evolving workplace culture, where your contributions to various projects and tasks drive us forward and upward.
As a Senior Backend Developer, you'll not only contribute to the stability and scalability of our backend systems, but also bring creativity and strategic insight into our development processes. You will work closely with our vibrant teams, sharing knowledge, and leveraging your expertise in technologies like C#, .NET, and microservices to create robust, secure, and scalable solutions.
Your Mission
You will be a key player in developing backend solutions that embody our vision and mission. Your work will not only enhance our gaming platform but also inspire joy and excitement in gamers globally.
Enhance and maintain our proprietary high-frequency trading software and systems.
Develop and optimize microservices, ensuring seamless integration and performance.
Lead in API development and third-party integrations.
Spearhead architectural decisions, ensuring adherence to best practices in backend development.
Collaborate effectively across teams, contributing to a harmonious and productive work environment.
Your Technical Arsenal
Proficiency in C#, T-SQL (MySQL), .NET Framework, and .NET (Core/5/6).
Experience in software architecture, CI/CD (TeamCity/Azure DevOps), VCS (Git/Subversion), containerization, cloud services, microservices, and test automation.
Familiarity with actor/model architecture, message queuing, enterprise architecture, and frontend development (React/Angular).
What's in it for You?
Be part of a forward-thinking company that values creativity, innovation, and individuality.
Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits including pension and health insurance.
6 weeks of vacation and unique team-building experiences in sun-soaked destinations.
Opportunities for continuous professional development and growth.
A wellness allowance of 5000 sek to support your health and well-being.
A vibrant and inspiring office environment on Avenyn, fostering creativity and collaboration.
This is your chance to make a significant impact in the world of digital entertainment. If you're passionate about backend development and eager to contribute to a thriving, creative tech environment, we'd love to hear from you.
