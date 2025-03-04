Senior Art Director to an industry-leading brand in Gothenburg
We are seeking a Senior Art Director to drive creative execution for an industry-leading brand in Gothenburg. In this role, you will shape visually compelling concepts, ensure brand consistency, and deliver high-quality design solutions across multiple platforms, including campaigns, digital experiences, and retail assets. Working closely with internal teams and external agencies, you will bring ideas to life through exceptional design craftsmanship and strategic thinking. This is a fulltime assignment starting 24th of March until 31st of August 2025.
About the role
As a Senior Art Director, you will lead the creative development of brand visuals, campaigns, and digital assets, ensuring high design standards across all touchpoints. You will work hands-on with graphic design, typography, and layout while collaborating with cross-functional teams and external partners to deliver outstanding creative solutions. Your role will be instrumental in elevating brand identity and storytelling through innovative, strategic design.
Responsibilities Develop and execute creative concepts for campaigns, branding, retail, and digital assets.
Ensure visual consistency and maintain high design standards across all platforms.
Work hands-on with graphic design, typography, layout, and art direction.
Collaborate with external agencies to create outstanding visual content.
Partner with internal teams and stakeholders to bring creative ideas to life.
Stay ahead of design trends, tools, and best practices to drive innovation.
Oversee the creation of compelling presentations to communicate design concepts effectively.
About you
You are a highly creative and strategic thinker with a passion for crafting compelling visual stories. With a strong portfolio in branding, campaigns, and digital design, you balance artistic vision with business objectives. Your leadership and collaboration skills enable you to guide teams, manage multiple projects, and ensure high-quality execution across all creative outputs.
Experience and skills 7+ years of experience in art direction and graphic design, ideally within an agency or in-house brand environment.
Strong portfolio showcasing expertise in brand identity, campaign visuals, and digital design.
Proficiency in Figma, PowerPoint, and Adobe Creative Cloud.
Deep understanding of typography, color, layout, and composition.
Strong leadership and collaboration skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate creative ideas.
Strategic mindset, balancing creativity with business objectives.
Ability to adapt to fast-paced environments and integrate feedback effectively.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
