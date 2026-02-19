Senior Agile Project Manager - AI & Data Products
2026-02-19
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Agile Project Manager to lead the delivery of complex AI and data products in a traditional enterprise environment. You will work closely with stakeholders across the organization to ensure value-driven delivery, clear prioritization, and steady progress in a fast-paced setup.
Job DescriptionLead end-to-end delivery of AI and data products in an agile setup
Coordinate stakeholders and ensure alignment between business and technical teams
Support ways of working around data products, data mesh, and data infrastructure initiatives
Drive planning, follow-up, risk management, and delivery cadence under time constraints
Enable effective collaboration in an environment with limited onboarding
RequirementsExperience as an Agile Project Manager leading delivery of complex AI and data products
Experience working with data mesh and/or data products
Experience with data infrastructure
Strong stakeholder management skills with both technical and non-technical audiences
Experience working with agile methodologies
Ability to work independently and deliver high-quality results under time constraints
Nice to haveSolution-oriented and pragmatic approach with a strong delivery focus
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Strong interpersonal skills and a collaborative communication style
Application
