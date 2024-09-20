Senior Accountant to Stockholm School of Economics
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
Are you ready for an exciting career as a Senior Accountant at the Stockholm School of Economics?
Here, you'll have the opportunity to be part of a team that works to create a top-tier institution and contribute to society through education and research.
As a Senior Accountant, you will be a key player in the accounting department, particularly in the upcoming transformation projects and system change. We are looking for someone who thrives in a digital environment and enjoys creating efficient work processes.
The Stockholm School of Economics is seeking an experienced and change-driven Senior Accountant who wants to make a difference. Here, you'll have the chance to be part of an exciting development journey and join Group Finance, the group's finance department, consisting of 12 colleagues.
About the Role
Your responsibilities as a Senior Accountant will include:
- Driving change and development work within accounting processes and ERP systems
- Supporting the team and other members of the organization by providing assistance with accounting issues
- Monthly and quarterly reporting for several entities
- Responsibility for year-end closings and annual reports for several entities
- Participating in the preparation of the group's annual report
- Monitoring the income statement and balance sheet through financial analysis and investigation
- Ongoing accounting and balance sheet reconciliations
- Tax, VAT, and declarations
- Ensuring compliance with accounting principles in systems and processes
You will report to the Head of Group Finance.
Your workplace will be located at the Stockholm School of Economics in central Stockholm.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone with a relevant university degree and at least 5 years of experience as an accountant. You are fluent in both Swedish and English, in both spoken and written form. You have experience with system implementation, as a system change will be taking place. You have the ability and experience to lead change projects. A background in auditing is considered a merit.
As a person, you are proactive with the ability to challenge and improve existing processes. You are motivated by driving change. You are humble and confident in your role. You have strong communication skills and find it easy to collaborate with colleagues.
What the Stockholm School of Economics Offers You
At SSE, we are committed to continuous development and improvement. You will have the opportunity to be involved in projects that review processes and implement new systems within the financial area. We value your digital curiosity and ability to use modern tools to streamline and improve work processes.
Interested?
In this recruitment, the Stockholm School of Economics is collaborating with Mpya Finance. https://mpyafinance.se/lediga-ekonomijobb/business-controller-till-handelshogskolan-i-stockholm-279019/
Selection and interviews are ongoing, so please send in your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process or the role, feel free to contact recruitment consultant Nadja Linder at 0707-96 95 97 or , or David Andersson at 073-203 67 88 or .
We look forward to receiving your application!
About SSE
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/66". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm Arbetsplats
Group Finance Jobbnummer
8911982