Senior Accountant at a global IT and consulting company!
2023-08-09
Would you like to be responsible for accounting and compliance, with the opportunity to grow? On behalf of our client, we are searching on for a motivated finance professional with strong leadership skills, a strong drive for results, and a keen interest in accounting. If this role sounds like a challenging and exciting opportunity, apply for the position today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is one of the world's largest international consulting firms within IT and business operations. They are present in over 400 locations worldwide and operate in 21 industries, delivering comprehensive, scalable, and sustainable IT and business services. Our client is driven by insights and focused on helping companies and organizations increase their return on investment.
Working as a Senior Accountant in our client's Finance Department, you will have the opportunity to collaborate closely with the Business Unit Controller and other teams within the global Finance department. This role allows for flexible work arrangements in Sweden, with a preference for Stockholm, and provides the chance to join a large international team. You will also gain exposure to accounting regulations and practices from various countries, adding to your professional expertise.
You are offered
• Opportunities for internal career paths where you can choose to become a specialist in your field
• Competence development and committed leaders who support you in your development.
• Flexible working hours that gives you the opportunity to create work-life balance.
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. The assignment starts immediately.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• The tasks will include:
• Accounting & monthly closing of financial accounts under IFRS
• Balance sheet reconciliation
• Creating and auditing financial statements in accordance with local rules
• Contact person for Tax Authorities
• Tax and VAT declarations
• Implementing on efficiency and standardization programs
• SOX involvement
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in accounting or equivalent
• Knowledge of VAT rules (Swedish or Norwegian beneficial)
• Experience from similar role(s)
• Knowledge of IFRS and local GAAP (Swedish and/or Norwegian)
• Experience in preparation of financial statements
• Very good knowledge in English and Swedish and/or Norwegian, both spoken and written
Desired Qualifications
• Accounting background, possibly from one of the big auditing firms
• Knowledge of local tax
• Experience from working with external auditors
As a person, you demonstrate strong analytical skills, possess a sense of autonomy, take initiative and responsibility, have a good understanding of priorities, and respect deadlines 100%. Additionally, you are able to work independently while remaining flexible, making you a valuable asset in any work environment. For this recuritment process will primarily focus on following compitences:
• Structured
• Quality-oriented
• Business-oriented
Other information
• Start: June
• Work extent: Full-time, 6-month consulting assignment with very good chances of being hired permanently at our client
• Location: Stockholm, Kista
