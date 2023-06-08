Senior 2D Animator- Are you amazing at making smashing artwork move?
2023-06-08
Do you know how to rock keyframes and in-betweens, visual effects and after effects?
If you are a person who is constantly striving to get better and want to animate world-class casino slot games, then you are probably the one that we 're looking for. We are growing the ELK family with a Senior 2D Animator!
ELK Studios is a fast-growing Swedish casino game provider with top hits on the regulated casino markets. The company is expanding and we are hiring 2D Animators, to create the best online casino slot games there is! This is a great opportunity for the right person to be a part of a company filled with open-minded, engaged, and creative co-workers.
Who you are!
We believe you are a passionate animator with the urge and ideas to really make our games stand out and perform. Your goal is to make visual effects and 2D animation that can make symbols, objects, flows, characters, etc come alive! To thrive with us, you need to be a team player with a good ability to work together. You are driven and strive to constantly develop your skills. Furthermore, you are Creative, Innovative, and Solution-Oriented. We work in small multidisciplinary teams with short development cycles and great joint commitment to the end product. It is therefore important that you have the capability to deliver on deadlines.
We believe that you have:
2+ years of experience in Animations in a similar role.
Strong knowledge in After Effects.
Designing and Creation of high-quality 2D animations. (using keyframes and in-betweens, NOT motion graphics).
Designing resource-lean animations, still of high quality and performance for mobile devices.
Knowledge in animation processes from idea, storyboarding to final polishing.
Good knowledge of English (speaking, reading, writing).
We find it meritorious if you have:
Knowledge in Photoshop
Knowledge in Spine
Experience from the casino-based industry or gaming industry.
About the position
The 2D Animator role involves designing and creating the dynamics of the games for the best user experience, with game flows and animation effects to support the gameplay. Games run in web browsers on Mobile devices and Desktops. We use After Effects and in-house animation tools to streamline the animation flow.
You will be responsible for:
Design and create dynamics for our games to improve the user experience.
Create 2D animations.
Add dynamic elements and visual effects to static graphic assets.
Collaborate with graphic artists, programmers, and sound engineers to integrate and create casino games.
We offer
To be part of a creative and high-quality focused Game Studio. You 'll find that there will always be new ways of pushing your limits, technically as well as animation-wise, at ELK you will constantly improve your skills. You will get an open-minded, dedicated, and creative team-working atmosphere in our brand new office in Stockholm City. We offer salaries and benefits in line with market conditions.
The ideal candidate should comply with all or most of the above and demonstrate excellent results in an Animation test to be conducted.
If this sounds like you, please apply to careers@elk-studios.com
with the subject "2D Animator". Please include your CV and a cover letter describing why you are the perfect candidate. Along with your application attach a link to your showreel and let us know which one of our games (from our website) that you like the most and why!
We work with ongoing selection, so do not hesitate to submit your application!
About ELK Studios
With a passion for games
Since 2013, ELK Studios has passionately pushed boundaries in the online casino industry. From groundbreaking mathematics to astonishing artwork, ELK takes pride in developing entertaining mobile-first content that maximizes the experience for players around the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-08
E-post: careers@elk-studios.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är ""Senior 2D animator"".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elkab Studios AB
(org.nr 556902-6155), https://www.elk-studios.com/career/sr-jr-2d-animators/
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM
