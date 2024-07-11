Seeking Psychiatrists for Exciting Opportunities in Sweden
Dignus Medical is a leading recruitment company specializing in placing specialist doctors and consultants in the Scandinavian healthcare system. With 16 years of market experience, we have successfully recruited hundreds of doctors, primarily from other European countries, to a variety of prestigious positions. We are now actively seeking motivated psychiatrists who are interested in relocating to Sweden.
Why Choose Healthcare in Sweden?
Sweden offers a healthcare system known for its high general competence and generously dedicated time for each patient. Here, you will have the opportunity to work in an environment that values quality care and professional development.
Professional requirements:
European authorization and specialist approval as a psychiatrist.
Being able to handle a broad variety of patients with a big variety of diagnosis unsupervised.
Personality:
You have a genuine interest and thrive to work and live in Scandinavia with your family.
You have a humble approach to new experiences at the same time as you are ready to take a big responsibility to fulfill projects, such as completing the language course in order to apply for license and specialist approval from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
You are able to work in a team where all members, no matter what professional background, are equally important.
You are able to handle situations of stress well since emigration is a big step - but a rewarding one!
We offer:
Professional headhunters.
Partnership with solid local partners.
Free language course, done via Skype.
Professional support during the whole recruitment process.
Information customized to you.
Flexible and fair cooperation.
Help with travel, accommodation, schools, kindergartens, and more.
Follow up from start, during to the end of the process.
Are you interested in a fulfilling career in Sweden? Contact us today to learn more about this exciting opportunity!
Marinela Milakovic
Recruiter
Mobile: +46 (0)73-203 47 87marinela@dignusmedical.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29
E-post: marinela@dignusmedical.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197)
Studentgatan 2 (visa karta
)
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical /Kletor Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8797725