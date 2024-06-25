Seasonal worker in culture and art
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Ideella Fören Meeting Plays i Göteborg
About the position:
We are looking for a positive and creative person who loves working with art and people from different backgrounds. You will work as artis/pedagog both individually and in team.
What we offer you:
A fun, creative, and inclusive environment
Opportunities for personal growth, collaboration with other artists and a creative place where you can be free with your creation
What you will get to do:
Hold workshops in art
Build big dolls and build large objects for our parade that we hold once a year
Communicate with a lot of people, children, teenagers and adults to promote joy, community and art
Be one of Meeting Plays team
What you bring:
Fluent speech in both English and another language ( Arabic, Somali or Turkish) a must for this role
Having an artistic education is a requirement
Your personality traits:
A team player with a positive mindset
Young and with positive energy
Ability to understand other individuals' creative visions and how to turn it into reality
Ansök via mejl meetingplays@gmail.com
CV and motivationletter
yes, please! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-05
E-post: meetingplays@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Säsongsarbete". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ideella Fören Meeting Plays
Vårväderstorget 2 (visa karta
)
418 31 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Åsa Janson meetingplays@gmail.com 0739992713 Jobbnummer
8767990