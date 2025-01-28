Seasonal / Summer Job - English-Speaking Customer Service
2025-01-28
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
*Please note this is a seasonal job, and not a permanent position - contract lengths vary ca. April - September*
We are a well-established motorhome rental company, providing motorhome holidays to both domestic and international customers from our Arlandastad-based office.
We are looking for English-speaking customer service representatives to join our team in Arlandastad for the busy summer period.
It is a fun, fast-paced and challenging summer job where you will have a variety of responsibilities, meeting customers from all across Europe and the world.
The role also involves both customer service and the cleaning / preparation of the motorhomes.
Applicants must be able to work at a minimum from June to August, with no summer holiday pre-booked.
Starts from April are possible
Salary: 132kr per hour + on-call pay + weekend pay + commission
Requirements:
• Customer service experience & genuine interest in people
• Willingness to get hands dirty with the preparation side of the role
• Interest in travel industry
• Valid EU driving license ( B )
• Experience working under pressure in fast-paced environments
• Ability to learn quickly and take ownership of tasks
• Ability to manage conflict
• Ability to follow processes and instructions diligently
• Fluency in English (Swedish / other European languages beneficial)
• Can work weekends, holidays and evenings without restriction
• No pre-booked summer holiday
Please apply with an updated CV for consideration. The position can be filled at any time, and only candidates selected for interview will be contacted
• please note that a B driving license is a requirement for the position* Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19
E-post: douglas.hunter@touringcars.eu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare: TC Vehicle Oy Finland Filial
(org.nr 516408-5937), http://www.touringcars.com/
Bristagatan 12
195 02 ARLANDASTAD Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
