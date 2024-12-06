Searching for a SAP consultant to company in the energy sector!
2024-12-06
Do you want to contribute to creating stable and efficient solutions that drive business forward? We are looking for an experienced SAP-Consultant to join our clients team. While prior experience in SAP IS-U is not required, an SAP background and a willingness to learn and grow in this area are essential. In this role, you'll have the chance to design, develop, and maintain tailored IT solutions supporting operations across the Nordic region. If you enjoy understanding needs and processes to deliver great results - this is the opportunity for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
On behalf of our client within the electrical industry we are now looking for an experienced SAP consultant. The department of Customer Metering & Settlement Solutions, which is part of Customer IT that develops and operates specialized IT solutions based on SAP IS-U and SAP CRM, supports all Nordic business units that have a customer relation.
As a SAP IS-U consultant, Metering and Supplier switch, you are responsible to provide expertise to ensure that stable and reliable solutions are designed, developed, implemented and maintained and you will contribute to quality assurance activities to meet business needs.
Our client is an innovative strong company which you strengthen with your ideas and passion about IT and SAP. Furthermore, methodologies like Waterfall, Agile and ITIL are familiar.
You are offered
• A permanent position via Academic Work with a fixed monthly salary. Great opportunities for over-recruitment to our client are available after 12 months.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Initiate and maintain continuous dialogue with business stakeholders
• Monitor system activities on a daily basis
• Handle and resolve incidents
• Create functional/technical design of error corrections, small assignments and projects.
• Secure that implemented changes fulfill business needs and are compliant with relevant regulatory requirements and internal policies / guidelines.
• Coordinate changes and collaborate with other departments
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone who has good experience within SAP
• Someone who has knowledge and experience about Service Notification/Order in SAP CRM or ERP
• Someone who has knowledge and experience about Web Services
• Someone who speaks english fluently, if you speak swedish that's a merit.
It is meritorious if you have
• Functional knowledge and experience related to SAP IS-U e.g. Billing and Invoice processes, Workflow
• Functional knowledge of relevant SAP modules e.g. SD, CRM, ILM
• Technical knowledge i.e. ABAP developer skills including debugging
• Knowledge of the Swedish Utility Market
The company is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure, thus many of their services are security classified. If this service is security classified, a security check will be carried out before the assignment can begin, in accordance with the Security Protection Act.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
We believe that you have strong communicative skills and a creative and analytical mindset. You are always eager to learn more even though you already have in-depth SAP knowledge and experience since a couple of years. Finally you are a person who wants to develop colleagues by proactively coaching and supporting them.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
